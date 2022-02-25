Project SEARCH, a program that helps provide job training and workplace internships to developmentally disabled young adults, is looking for more DeSoto County businesses to partner with to offer job opportunities.
Heather Denley, a special education teacher who heads up Project SEARCH for DeSoto County School District, was the keynote speaker this week at the Horn Lake Chamber of Commerce’s quarterly lunch meeting. She told business leaders that Project SEARCH interns make great employees who can help their business become even more successful.
“It is something that is near and dear to my heart,” Denley said. “I have seen firsthand what these kids are capable of.”
Denley said participants are screened by the school and must have completed their senior year and be 18 to 21 in order to be accepted into the program.
“We review their application, their discipline and academic records,” Denley said. “If you were’t very good showing up to school, you’re probably not going to be very good showing up to work.”
Applicants then go before an interview panel who conduct a skills assessment to determine whether they have functioning motor skills and can follow basic two or three step directions.
Those who are accepted into the program spend three weeks in training with an instructor who helps prepare them for a job in a field that they are interested in.
“If they do not want to work in food services ever, we do not put them in the kitchen,” Denley said. “At the end of the year, we want them to have a resume with skills that they can actually find a job at.”
Participants also are taught adult life skills such as how to apply for a job, how to manage a check book, how to budget money, differences in the relationships between co-workers and friends, co-workers and managers, and about workplace health and wellness.
Project SEARCH then places those workers in jobs at one of their area business partners like Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto.
“What’s unique about a hospital is that no matter what your business is, I can find someone an internship at the hospital that will prepare them to come work for you,” Denley said.
Faye Culpepper, director of Project SEARCH for Mississippi Department of Rehabilitation Services, said Project SEARCH is now in 48 states and 10 countries and has over 600 programs.
Culpepper said interns who are in the program have the skills necessary to succeed in the workplace. They just need a little help developing them.
“We have graduated over 100 individuals,” Culpepper said. “We have 64 that are currently working. That’s huge. That’s amazing. And that’s during a pandemic. We are really rolling.”
Project SEARCH currently has 12 health care providers and one manufacturing company, Viking Range in Greenwood, participating. Next year, they will be adding Rush Health Systems and Merit Hospital, along with Keelser Air Force Base and Columbus Air Force Base as employers.
“The word is spreading,” Culpepper said. “I can’t tell you how many CEOs have called me and said ‘how quick can I get a Project SEARCH intern here?’ We have already changed the culture of hospitals. Employers look forward to interns coming in every day. “
Elisa Goss, special education director at DeSoto County School District, said they are excited to have Project SEARCH in the school system.
“We have got to find ways to get these students jobs,” Goss said. “We don’t want them gradating and going home and just sitting and not being an adult that is giving back to their community. So it is very exciting for us to get this off the ground so that we have an opportunity for these students to not only be employed, but to have an opportunity to get them trained to be a good employee.”
Denley said while not every business may be suitable to be a host, they want the business community to know that Project SEARCH is producing good workers.
“Anyone who has been involved in Project SEARCH has not regretted it,” Denley said. “I promise you, once you see these people out and about, you will want to hire them. Tell me the skills you need and what positions you have open. I will come to your business and do an evaluation. And I will give you employees that will help make your business successful.”
Horn Lake Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Laura Taylor encouraged employers in Horn Lake to learn more about Project SEARCH.
“I was watching videos online of what they do,” Taylor said. “It is just an amazing venture. People with disabilities can contribute so much and they don’t always get these opportunities. It is just an amazing program to see in action.”
