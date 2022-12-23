Horn Lake has begun construction on an outdoor gym which will be the first of its kind in Mississippi.
City Administrator Jim Robinson said the city recently poured the concrete on a 38 foot by 38 foot slab in Latimer Lake Park for a “fitness court.” The outdoor gym is designed by the National Fitness Campaign and is sponsored by BlueCross BlueShield and UnitedHealthcare.
The fitness court features different workout areas with equipment and exercises that allow people to use their own bodyweight to get a complete workout. The workouts are designed for all fitness levels for people ages 14 and up, and allow users to move at their own pace.
“It’s an outdoor area that has 16 areas of fitness,” Robinson said. “Within those 16 areas you have an opportunity to do a multitude of different exercises.”
The National Fitness Campaign developed the concept of the fitness parks to bring free outdoor exercise options to communities in an effort to promote greater health and well being. The NFC’s goal is to partner with 10,000 communities by 2030.
Robinson said Horn Lake will be the first city in the state to have a National Fitness Court.
“This will be an outstanding opportunity to highlight Horn Lake,” Robinson said. “Alderman (Dave) Young and I were down at the state capitol not too long ago for some meetings and looked around to see if there are any others. We could not find one. It will be an amenity for our residents that no one else has in the state. There are hundreds around the country, but zero in Mississippi.”
The Board of Aldermen approved spending $130,000 from the hotel/motel tax to build the park. The city also received a $30,000 grant from the NFC.
Robinson said there will be some additional costs as well. The city has opted to customize the back side of the wall - which faces the football field - with Horn Lake High School’s sports colors.
“To upgrade and personalize the logo is $10,000,” Robinson said. “(Parks and Recreation Director Drew Coleman) one request is that we get some maroon or burgundy and some of Horn Lake’s colors in there. So we will create some designs for you to look at in the next two weeks.”
They also have opted to have a company associated with NFC install the equipment.
“And for the installation, we have chosen to go with one of their designated installation teams who do this all over the country,” Robinson said. “It is anywhere from $36,000 to $42,000.”
Robinson said there will be sponsorship opportunities available for business on the wall which will help offset those costs. BlueCross BlueShield and UnitedHealthcare are the primary sponsors so far, but Robinson said they will be reaching out to other business as well about putting their logos on the wall.
“That will cover the personalization of the wall,” Robinson said.
Ward 5 Alderman LaShonda Johnson asked if he had other sponsors lined up.
“Have we sent out any sponsorship letters?” Johnson said.
Robinson said community development coordinator T.J. Cates has reached out to several others about sponsoring the park.
“T.J. has helped with that,” Robinson said. “We’ve sent that out to Amazon and FedEx, and I would have to check with T.J. on a few others.”
Robinson added that Human Resources Director A.J. Linville has also reached out to BlueCross BlueShield corporate offices about increasing their sponsorship amount.
“If you have any recommendations of who we could send those out to, that would be great,” Robinson told the Board.
Robinson said he expects to be able to finish the park sometime in February or March. The slab has to cure for about 28 days. After that, a rubberized cushioned surface will be installed along with a fitness wall on the back that will have various exercises on it.
The different exercise areas will then have equipment like outdoor pull-up bars, steady rings, plyometric boxes, and other workout stations. Park users will be able to download an app on their phones with pre-designed workouts to enhance the experience.
“All of the equipment and apparatus is already in,” Robinson said. “It was shipped about a month ago. It is being housed over at Fire Station No. 3 and is ready weather permitting.”
Robinson said they are planning to hold a ribbon cutting event as well and will invite state officials to attend.
“We want to make this a big community event,” Robinson said. “We also want to extend an invitation to some of our state leadership down in Jackson to come up here for this, especially if we are the only one in the state to open one of these.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.