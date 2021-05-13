Dan and Daniel Arata are familiar faces at Horn Lake Board of Aldermen meetings and civic events.
And there probably isn’t a single state legislator or public official in DeSoto County that they don’t text or call on a daily basis.
The 33 year-old twin brothers aren’t shy about calling their elected officials and voicing their opinion on an issue, and recently did something that Horn Lake officials hadn’t been able to do on their own. They got the city $200,000 in state funds to fix a crumbling bridge on Tulane Road.
“I got a hold of Senator (Mike) McClendon and told him that the bridge needed to be fixed,” Dan Lewis Arata said.
His brother, Daniel Lee, kept the pressure on Senator David Parker with text messages.
“I kept saying we need the bridge fixed,” Daniel said. “They said they would get it in some legislation.”
When asked about the appropriation for the bridge, McClendon smiled and laughed. “Do I know Dan and Daniel Arata?” he asked. He then proceeded to scroll down his phone, displaying multiple texts in just the past few hours that the brothers had sent him.
McClendon said the two called him and Sen. Parker relentlessly to ask about what they were going to do about getting the bridge repaired.
“I don’t mind talking to them,” McClendon said. “I’ve even been to their house more than once. They are more aware of what is going on in the community and state and local government that most people.”
McClendon said Dan and Daniel are very persuasive and care a great deal for their community.
“They may not hold office,” McClendon said. “But by gosh you can’t tell because they hold elected officials to a standard that they should be held to. They are a true asset to the community.”
Horn Lake Mayor Allen Latimer said he was shocked when he got a call letting him know the state was appropriating $200,000 for the bridge project, and that it was all because of Dan and Daniel’s persistent efforts.
“One of the state legislators called me and said you can thank Dan and Daniel,” Latimer said.
Latimer thanked the brothers publicly for securing the funding at the May 4 Board of Aldermen meeting and said without that $200,000 the bridge most likely would not be getting fixed. The city recently put the project out for bid.
“We have been working on it,” Latimer said. “But the budget was tight and then COVID hit. But Dan and Daniel kept after our legislators and lobbied for the money.”
Latimer said Dan and Daniel are special people. They go to all of the board meetings and are very engaged in the community. They even help him whenever he is having computer issues.
“They stay up on every issue affecting Horn Lake and DeSoto County and Mississippi,” Latimer said.
McClendon added that Dan and Daniel are also heavily involved in Special Olympics and visit the state capitol twice a year where they also aren’t shy about twisting arms in Jackson.
“They go up and talk to legislators - not just ours from this county - all of them,” McClendon said. “They care so much about their community and want to see it better.”
Dan said he’s glad he was able to help.
“It’s important to get involved in the city and the state,” he said.
When asked what they were going to focus on next, the brothers said they weren’t sure.
“I don’t know yet,” Daniel said. “But I sure hope Allen (Latimer) gets back in.”
Latimer said he would like to do something special for Dan and Daniel when the bridge project is completed to show the city’s appreciation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.