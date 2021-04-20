The owner of a Horn Lake pawn shop will be allowed to keep a metal building that he constructed in the back of the property without a building permit, but must add fire doors and more emergency exits at the business.
The Board of Aldermen on Tuesday voted unanimously to grant a variance to Danny Metcalf, owner of Bullfrog Corner Pawn & Gun, but gave him 30 days to have the work done on the required changes.
Fire Chief David Linville told the board that Metcalf’s architect came up with a solution to remove the existing glass door between the existing Bullfrog Corner building into the new structure, and putting up a fire rated door to separate the two.
The plan also would remove the exterior metal door on the storage building so that the door opens out instead of in, which is standard in all commercial buildings so the public can get out easily in an emergency.
“That will correct it,” Linville said.
Linville said the storage building will also only be allowed to remain standing for as long as Metcalf is using it.
“If he ever moves or relocates or another business moves in, this would be basically a temporary building. Then it would be like a piece of furniture - it goes with it,” Linville said. “He would have to tear it down before we would allow someone else to move in and use that space.”
Linville said there also other minor issues in the building that need to be addressed, but the fire and building department will continue to work with Metcalf to fix.
Metcalf added a metal building behind the existing store to warehouse newly arrived guns, but did so without a permit. He told the Board of Alderman in March that he tried to get a building permit about eight months ago but the city was shut down due to COVID-19.
Metcalf claims that he was given permission by Ward 4 Alderman Charlie Roberts to go ahead and build the structure because the city would not make him tear it down. Roberts claimed he made a phone call to the city building inspector who told him it was okay to put the building up.
Metcalf found out later that the structure did not meet the city’s fire or building codes and that he could be forced to tear it down or move it. He appeared before the board to ask for guidance on how to bring the building into compliance and was given until March 20 to work with the fire chief on a solution.
Ward 6 Alderman John Jones asked Linville if customers will be able to get out if there is a fire.
“Is there going to be a safe exit to get everybody out of that building where nobody gets burned up trying to get out?” Jones said.
Linville said installing the fire door would make it safer by the fire code.
“As long as he will do what we are saying and the architect that he has on board to help guide us through this issue,” Linville said.
Jones then asked Linville if Metcalf was willing to make the changes.
“This is my opinion. I want to make sure that whatever happens, that people in that building are going to be safe to get out without having to go through a junk room,” Jones said.
“Yes, that’s what we are going back to work on,” Linville answered. “He has agreed to me that he would do what the architect has laid out in his plan to make this building safe and other corrections throughout his building to make it safe. If he doesn’t, then he will be in violation of the fire code and that will end up in front of a court.”
Ward 3 Alderman Jackie Bostick asked how long the changes would take.
“How many days are we talking to get these things completed?” Bostick asked. “Do we give you 15 days? Twenty days?”
Metcalf said he was willing to make the changes, but would depend on whenever he could get a contractor to do the job.
“I’m going to have to hire somebody,” Metcalf said. “It’s hard to get people to work.”
Bostick said the city is not going to give him unlimited time to get the work done.
“We’re not going to extend this out,” Bostick said. “We’ve already extended this out 40 something days now. I just want to get a time frame on it. If you’re saying you are willing to do this, we need to put some kind of timeframe on when it is going to be done.”
Linville said he believes construction can be completed in about 30 days.
“The main thing is for people to be able to get out in an emergency,” Linville said.
Ward 2 Alderman Tommy Bledsoe asked what the city can do if the work isn’t completed in a timely manner.
“If he doesn’t complete this, what will happen at that time?” Bledsoe asked.
Linville said the city can issue him a citation and take him to court.
“I personally feel if we give him 30 days, something will be underway and 90 percent of this will be addressed, and any other things that we come across,” Linville said.
Ward 5 Alderman LaShonda Johnson said she was satisfied.
“I do believe Mr. Metcalf will follow through with these recommendations,” Johnson said.
The board also granted Metcalf a variance waiving the ten foot setback requirement from the main building in the ordinance for a storage building.
