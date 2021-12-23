For years, Horn Lake has been asking developers to build more upscale homes in the city.
Officials finally got their wish this week after the Board of Aldermen approved the final plat for Baker Estates, a new subdivision located along Highway 301 and DeSoto Road. Developers plan to construct 83 single family homes on 54 acres that will sell for about $288,000 to $350,000.
“We are just so excited to see your development,” said Mayor Allen Latimer. “These are going to be really nice homes. This is the type of development the city has been needing.”
Planning Director Chad Bahr told the board that the lots will range in size from 20,000 square feet up to one acre with a minimum home size of 1,800 square feet heated.
“Most of the builders said they would be building 2,000 square feet or more in this subdivision,” Bahr said.
Engineer Ben Smith said the sewer has been installed, the streets are paved, and that the subdivision will receive water from Walls.
“This will be a fully utility supplied subdivision with large lots and large houses,” Smith said. “We are at a point where we are ready to record and start issuing building permits for builders to start building on that subdivision. It is something you have asked for, and we are producing it.”
Ward 6 Alderman Robby Dupree asked developers whether the subdivision would have a detention pond for storm water.
Smith said the plans do not call for a detention pond because they have reduced the slope of the land and the existing storm water ditches are sufficient to hold any runoff.
“What we have submitted are calculations that show without detention we are still meeting that requirement,” Smith said. “It shows that we don’t need detention. We are depending on the ditches. We are also flattening the slope. We had 8 to 10 percent slopes. Now we’re at 2 to 3 percent. We have flattened the site so it takes longer for water to get out.”
City engineer Vince Malavasi said he is still reviewing the materials they submitted, but said using the ditches is allowable if they can show that there is adequate detention.
“At this point we are still reviewing it, so we really can’t give a definitive answer at this point,” Malavasi said. “The ordinance says the post development flow rate can not exceed the pre-development flow.”
Developer Jon Reeves said the average home price will be around $300,000 and will generate an additional $103,700 in property taxes for Horn Lake.
“I have $4.5 million in the ground,” Reeves said. “My conversation with the mayor is that’s what the city needs and that’s what the city wants. That’s what we have tried to provide. I think it is a good addition to Horn Lake and we are pleased to be in Horn Lake.”
Ward 1 Alderman Michael Guice, who represents the area where the subdivision will be built, said he is glad to see bigger homes being constructed.
“That’s something I’ve been asking for and wanting to see from builders, and I’m happy to see it,” Guice said.
Alderman-at-Large Danny Klein agreed.
“I’m very excited about this development,” Klein added.
City Attorney Billy Campbell reminded the board and the developers that the final plat is conditional upon Malavasi approving the storm water plan.
“We understand that and are working on it every day,” Reeves said, “I have these lots sold. They’re blacktopped and I’m ready to sell these lots to builders so they can start building.”
