Horn Lake Board of Aldermen approved rezoning land at the northeast corner of Nail and Hurt Road for a proposed mini-storage facility.
It was the second time the request came before the board. The planning commission voted unanimously to recommend the city approve the rezoning request by owner Bruce Prewett from C-1, M-1 and OTC, to a Planned Unit Development (PUD) at its April 26 meeting. The Board of Aldermen held a public hearing about the rezoning on May 18, but no action was taken at that time for lack of a motion to approve.
The majority of the 9.36 acres was zoned M-1, which allows for mini-storage use, but the remaining portion of the property, which is located across the street from Horn Lake Middle School, was zoned C1 and doesn’t allow for RV storage.
“Mr. Prewett by right could put mini-storage on two-thirds of the property already,” said Ben Smith, an engineer representing Prewett. “We thought it was a great use. Other than a cemetery, mini-storage is the most docile commercial development you can have.”
Smith added that the property has been vacant for a long time.
“And now it is going to be generating property taxes for the city of Horn Lake,” Smith said. “So we think it is a good use.”
Smith said the site plan will include a fence with landscaping buffers along both roads and an entranceway on Nail Road, away from school traffic.
“So there won’t be any driveways or anything to interrupt traffic coming in and out of there,” Smith said. “There won’t be kids hanging out at some commercial establishment across the street.”
The board voted 4-1 with Alderman Jackie Bostick casting the lone no vote.
In other business:
• The board approved a quitclaim deed, access and utility easement agreement, and access and temporary construction agreement for Phase 2 of the Core5 Industrial project at the DeSoto 55 Logistics Center located at the intersection of Interstate Blvd. and Nail Road.
City Attorney Billy Campbell told the board that the documents were needed because the property lines had shifted and to allow the contractor onto city property when they extend Interstate Blvd.
“When Core5 did their survey over their property, they found some discrepancies on the north property line,” Campbell said.
Campbell explained how the boundary lines shifted because Horn Lake Creek has changed course over the years and a small .56 acre section of city owned land needs to be deeded over to Core5 in order to proceed.
“So it is very small little slivers of land that we need to deed them in order to clean up our boundary with them,” Campbell said.
The other two documents are for access and construction easements.
“One is an access easement and utility easement for the two entrances off Interstate Blvd. to the east across city property to Core5 property,” Campbell said. “The other one is Nail Road that will run straight into Core5 property.”
The construction and access easements will allow contractors to extend Interstate Blvd. to the south and then curve the roadway back to the south end of the property to the east end of their property boundary.
“That document is for them to get on city property and to construct that extension on city property, and then we will have access to it as well through our access easement until the road is dedicated and accepted by the city,” Campbell said. “Then it will become a public right of way.”
• The board also approved a request to spend $2,500 to purchase 400 pounds of catfish from Dunn’s Fish Farm for the upcoming fishing rodeo, and $1,200 to purchase movie rights from Swank Motion Pictures for the city’s summer movie program.
Ward 3 Alderman Jackie Bostick asked parks director Drew Coleman if the request is part of the library’s movie series, and whether the city typically appropriates money in addition to the department’s budget.
“I know the library does movies on the side of the building,” Bostick said. “Is this for the parks?”
Coleman told Bostick that the movies are part of the park department’s outdoor movie night programming at Latimer Lakes Park and that the city has typically paid for it out of the economic development growth fund.
“There is a fishing rodeo, the movies, as well as our activities like our Wet n’ Wild and Field Day Friday,” Coleman said.
Coleman said they will be showing three movies - two in June and one in July. Parks and Recreation will show “Rogue One” on June 19 and “Solo” on June 26 as part of its “Star Wars” theme for June, and will show “Rayna and the Last Dragon” on July 17.
Coleman added that the fishing rodeo will be held on July 10.
• Public Works Director Gary McElhannon announced that construction work will begin on the Tulane Bridge Road. The bridge will be shut down for the next three months.
