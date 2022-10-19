Horn Lake unanimously approved a conditional use permit for a Muslim cemetery on Church Road.
The 1.2 acre cemetery will have 520 grave sites and is part of a larger 80 acre parcel which will eventually be home to a mosque. The mosque and cemetery have been the source of controversy. The city initially rejected the plans for the mosque back in April 2021, but were ordered by a federal judge to approve the site after the developer sued and alleged discrimination based on his religion. The Planning Commission voted 4-3 to approve the cemetery, but expressed concerns over whether the soil was suitable for a cemetery.
Planning Director Chad Bahr said staff required the applicant to conduct a soil study and submit it to the state lab which concluded that the soil was safe for a cemetery at the proposed site.
“(The state soil scientist) looked over those reports and his opinion was he thought the soil should be suitable for the requested cemetery location,” Barhr said.
In approving the cemetery, the city set the following conditions: the applicant will be required to plant a mix of trees and plants along the perimeter to absorb any microorganisms; the cemetery must be located in the approved soil types identified in the state soil report; if the property is subdivided at a later date, the applicant must follow the city’s subdivision regulations; all burial sites will be required to have a minimum of one yard of subsoil at the bottom of the burial pit to further protect against groundwater contamination; the applicant will have to go through the approval process in the event they wish to expand the site.
Developer and co-founder of the proposed House of Abraham mosque, Maher Abuirshaid, said the conditions were acceptable.
“We are going to comply with all the conditions they put on it,” Abuirshaid said.
Resident Francis J. Miller pointed out during the public hearing that the planning commission members had other conditions that they recommended, one of which was that the mosque had to be built before the cemetery could be constructed.
“The planning commission gave the vote to pass it on that condition,” Miller said. “So if that is not applied, then you need to re-do the vote of the planning commission. That was the greatest question, which comes first? That is what tipped the vote. And I want the board to think about that. It was not overwhelmingly approved.”
Bah said the conditions were not legal because they dealt with how the cemetery operates and not the actual zoning.
“The question before the board is whether or not they get to have a cemetery at a particular location, but not how to do funerals,” Bahr said.
Resident Greg Speltz, whose property borders the future mosque and cemetery site, said he is disappointed that a federal judge is dictating that the city has allow the mosque to be built, and not the will of the citizens.
“I don’t understand how you can have 411 signatures from people who live in this community - and y’all are the representatives of them - be denied for this not to take place, and then one man’s request is going to be granted,” Speltz said. “I guess that’s what the federal government does. In my mind, democracy has failed for the people who live in this community where somebody from outside the community is going to dictate what happens.”
Ward 6 Alderman Robby Dupree sympathized and tried to explain the process, but said the city has to follow the law.
“I just want you to feel better about it,” Dupree said.
There was no discussion among the aldermen.
Developer Ray Elk announced after the vote that he will hold a groundbreaking ceremony at the site on Sunday at 2 p.m. and invited the public to attend. The mosque will be the first of its kind in DeSoto County.
“We are going to have a little celebration,” Elk said.
