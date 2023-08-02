Horn Lake will hold its annual Christmas Parade on December 9 and will travel from Horn Lake Middle School on Hurt Road and end at Latimer Lakes Park at the Christmas tree.
The Board of Aldermen approved the route and will also move the Christmas tree from City Hall to the park as well.
The annual parade is organized by the Horn Lake Chamber of Commerce and features floats, the high school marching band, civic groups, classic cars, motorcycles, and a special appearance by Santa riding high on top of a fire truck.
“Thank you for all you do for the Chamber of Commerce,” said Jeannie Guiseppe, executive director of the Chamber, said “We really appreciate the city’s support.”
Last year’s parade route traveled down Interstate Boulevard. Guiseppe said she expects the parade to be even bigger this year because they have more time to plan it. She took over as head of the organization in late fall last year and only began planning last year’s parade in October.
“I anticipate it being better than last year,” Guiseppe said. “Everyone that attended last year, the majority told me that they would be in any of our parades.”
Alderman LaShonda Johnson said she enjoyed last year’s parade.
“Thank you so much for bringing the parade back,” Johnson said.
Giuseppe said the Middle School has given their approval to stage the parade from their parking lot, and that the Parks Department has signed off on having the parade end in the park.
Police Chief Nikki Pullen told the board that the police department is satisfied with the route as well.
“This route does work best for the police department,” Pullen said.
Alderman Jackie Bostick asked if they were going to hold the annual Christmas tree lighting at Latimer Park as well instead of at City Hall.
“In years past we had the tree lighting at the park,” Bostick said. “Is that the plan to have the tree there and everyone go to that park when the parade is done and have cookies and hot chocolate and light the tree and all the fun stuff we did for a number of years?”
“That is something we are in favor of if the city wishes to move the tree to the park,” Guiseppe replied.
City Administrator Jim Robinson said the parking lot at City Hall, where they held the Christmas tree lighting last year, will be unavailable this year because of the renovations underway at City Hall.
“Because of the renovation, you see the Murphy work trailer there where the tree normally sits,” Robinson said. “So we are going to have to pick a new location for the tree and what best time to put it in the park. The renovations is going to go on for 275 days.”
Johnson expressed concern over the tree being possibly vandalized in the park, and asked if the city has a plan to keep it secure.
“I believe previously we spoke about the tree maybe not getting the best care in the park,” Johnson said. “Is that still a concern? What I mean by care is, vandalism and different things happening to the tree.”
Alderman Robby Dupree shared her concerns.
“Can there be a fence put around the tree to help deter vandalism?” Dupree asked. “So many children go over there and they can’t help themselves tearing something up. Security cameras are not going to stop it. It just sees the aftermath of what could possibly happen.”
Robinson said the city is working on installing security cameras throughout the park in multiple locations.
“We can have that cover the tree as well,” Robinson said.
Parks Director Drew Coleman said the park has electricity at the site to light the tree and can install security fencing to keep people away from the Christmas tree.
“Anything can happen over there,” Coleman said. “If we can get the new security features going, the new cameras, we should be able to keep it safe over there. And we can ask for extra patrol. We can put barricades up. We can design something to keep it safe.”
Alderman Tommy Bledsoe, who once served as parks director, suggested installing orange mesh temporary fence.
“That’s what we did most of the time,” Bledsoe said. “It’s cheap and it’s easy to put up, and it keeps people back away from the tree so they won’t be climbing up the tree.”
“That would be no problem,” Coleman responded.
