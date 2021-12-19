Horn Lake officials and the DeSoto County Board of Supervisors have more questions they would like answered before they sign on to a proposed compact between Mississippi, Tennessee, and Arkansas that could bring more federal funding for transportation projects that would benefit the entire Mid-South region.
The Board of Supervisors tabled the proposal earlier this month until they can see the agreement in writing.
“I can’t even imagine getting this done without reading what we’d be agreeing to,” District 4 Supervisor Lee Caldwell said at the December 6 meeting. “I’d certainly like to see something.”
Horn Lake Mayor Allen Latimer said he is concerned about how the representatives on the compact’s governing board will be chosen.
“I’m not the biggest fan of this,” Latimer said. “We certainly don’t want to give money to this and then not have any say.”
Ward 4 Alderman Dave Young said there are too many unanswered questions left for him to vote in favor of having Horn Lake sign on.
“The questions I have keep going down rabbit holes and there’s not any rabbits,” Young said. “There is nobody who can tell me what towns have committed in other areas. And I don’t know why we are jumping on top of this or even looking at this after what Memphis has done to us on the sewer thing.”
The proposed agreement is being called the Tri-State Compact and would include representatives from DeSoto County, Memphis, the Memphis metro area, and eastern Arkansas. If approved, the regional entity would give the Mid-South a united voice and more clout to obtain federal funding for major transportation projects that cut across state lines and benefit all three states.
The idea for the compact came out of a discussion at the Mid-South Mayor’s Conference after hearing about the success of a similar multi-state compact involving St. Louis and seven adjacent counties in Illinois and Missouri called Bi-State Development.
Bi-State Development was able to fund infrastructure improvements like the Merchants Bridge replacement over the Mississippi River, improvements to Interstate 270, as well as the formation of the St. Louis Regional Freightway District, which helped improve transportation logistics at the port of St. Louis.
RegionSmart, which oversees the Mid-South Mayor’s Conference, has recommended the group to spend $150,000 to hire a consultant to help set up the compact.
DeSoto County’s share of the start up costs is about $27,000. So far, Southaven, Olive Branch, and Hernando have all agreed to join in and fund their share of the compact. Memphis has offered to pay half of the $150,000 cost.
There are already more than 200 similar regional compacts in existence across the United States.
Olive Branch Mayor Ken Adams told the Board of Supervisors that there are safeguards in place to prevent any one state or city from dominating the organization. The way the compact is structured is that each state would appoint five commissioners. A majority of commissioners from all three states would be required in order for a project to be recommended for funding.
“I think they have set it up in a positive manner where no state can take the lead without all the states agreeing,” Adams said. “For example, if they get 100 percent from five members from Tennessee and 100 percent from five members from Arkansas, but they do not get the majority from Mississippi, then it does’t go forward.”
Adams said Mississippi U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith told the Mid-South Mayor’s conference that projects where two or more states have come together to ask for federal dollars get more attention from lawmakers.
“That’s part of the appeal for me,” Adams said. “It’s not a novel idea. It has worked in other parts of the United States and there is no reason it shouldn’t work here. We want to do the best for our cities, but there is no reason why we can’t collectively ask for resources to fund this for the tri-state area.”
District 2 Supervisor and Board President Mark Gardner agreed, adding that the proposed compact is similar to the Metropolitan Planning Organization and the Council of Governments which collectively advocate for transportation project funding that benefits the region.
“To me, this is just taking that to another level where we have a unified voice in the county,” Gardner said. “There are other things we can come together on that we all benefit from. So to me, that’s the value I see in this.”
John Nations, who was a former mayor and led Bi-State Development for eight years as president and CEO, told supervisors that the compact was able to fund bridges and critical freight and logistics projects on both side of the river that had languished for decades.
“We came up with a project list and today, the top two projects on that list which are a $250 million reconstruction of a rail bridge and about a $400 million reconstruction of a bridge connecting Madison County, Illinois, to St. Louis, are under construction as I stand here and speak,” Nations said.
Nations has been hired by RegionSmart to help draw up the compact’s charter.
He told supervisors that Illinois and Missouri each have five commissioners on Bi-State Development and that it takes at least three commissioners on each side of the river to agree in order to get a project funded, even though 75 percent of the economy is on the St.Louis side of the river.
“It gives Illinois an equal seat at the table on those regional priorities,” Nations said. “They have equal votes and that makes sure that are talking about regional things. I would challenge you to find two states more diametrically opposite in politics than those two states. It is dominated by Democrats on the Illinois side and Republicans on the Missouri side. And yet, when I get to Washington, D.C., I get four United States Senators that have all bought in on what we are doing because they realize it has regional buy-in.”
Nations said the concept with the proposed Tri-State Compact is the same thing - to bring the region together to advocate for projects that benefit the entire region.
He said lawmakers in Washington are placing more and more emphasis on regional cooperation.
“Frankly, they are tired of having people walk in their office and they are competing,” Nations said. “They want to see regional participation. They want to see regional cooperation.”
District 5 Commissioner Michael Lee asked how the commissioners would be chosen.
Nations said each state can choose them however they want.
“Bi-State’s board is chosen differently in Missouri than it is in Illinois,” Nations said. “So maybe in Mississippi you want the county board to choose them or the mayors to choose them.”
District 3 Supervisor Ray Dennison asked what the $150,000 will be spent on.
Anna Holtzclaw, executive director of RegionSmart, said the initial $150,000 will be used to pay Nations to draft the compact and the legislation which each state legislature will have to pass, and to possibly hire lobbyists and marketing personnel.
“More importantly, we need to spend it on putting the business plan together and codifying how all the decisions will be made and a fundraising plan,” Holtzclaw said. “So this is sort of the kick-off money to start doing that.”
Holtzclaw said it will take three to four years for the organization to be self sustaining. They have already submitted grants seeking private money to help underwrite the effort.
Nations added that now is the perfect time to form such a compact because the recently passed federal infrastructure bill has money set aside specifically for regional compacts to utilize for both operating costs and projects.
“The bill is 2,700 pages and in that bill is a provision that they are creating new grant funds,” Nations said. “And in that grant fund, the only way you can qualify is if you are an interstate compact focusing on mobility of goods and freight corridors and movement. This is the first time we have ever seen anything this dramatic.”
Holtzclaw told the board that time is of the essence to get the compact off the ground. All three states will need to pass legislation agreeing to form the compact.
“There is a lot of dollars available out there that may not be available two years from now,” Holtzclaw said. “So that is the urgency around those, to take advantage of the infrastructure bill.”
Gardner urged his colleagues to speak with the mayors in their districts so the board can make a decision soon whether or not to participate.
“I’ve spoken with Mayor Adams, Mayor Musselwhite, and Mayor Johnson,” Gardner said. “The jury is still out on Horn Lake.”
