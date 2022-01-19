At Northwest Mississippi Community College’s annual Scholarship Ceremony, held this year on Monday, Nov. 8, and Tuesday, Nov. 9, The Horn Lake High School Alumni Endowed Scholarship was one of 16 new scholarships recognized. Pictured at that event are (left to right): Horn Lake High School alumnus Cole Bostick; Patti Gordon, Northwest executive director of Institutional Advancement; Horn Lake alumna Jan Knight; Northwest President, Dr. Michael Heindl; Jeannette Gordon; and Horn Lake alumnus Weldon Wilson.