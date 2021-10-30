The Horn Lake Board of Aldermen has formed a rental ordinance committee to look at ways to clean up the neighborhoods in the city with a special emphasis on holding rental property owners more accountable for the appearance of their property.
Horn Lake, like many cities across the county, has seen an increase in the number of rental properties. Unfortunately, in some cases the owners are not maintaining the property, which negatively impacts the neighborhood where they are located.
Mayor Allen Latimer appointed Ward 4 Alderman Dave Young, Ward 6 Alderman Robby Dupree, and Ward 3 Alderman Jackie Bostick to see what can be done to crack down on unsightly property.
“This has been a very important topic to the board members,” Latimer said.
Latimer said some renters are excellent tenants who have lived in a rental home for years and take good care of the property. Others see a constant coming and going of tenants and the owners don’t seem to care what their property looks like.
“Some renters are super people and keep the property in really good shape,” Latimer said. “But some aren’t. I believe the one who owns the property ought to be responsible. We have got to do something to make them do it.”
Young said the proposed changes are not aimed at just singling out rental property. The goal is to clean the city up and give the city the tools it needs to force people if necessary to be more responsible for their property.
“I want to improve the living conditions in all of Horn Lake,” Young said.
Dupree said some of the blame for the unsightly conditions at rental property is the fault of property management companies.
“I would say most homeowners in Horn Lake take care of their property,” Dupree said. “But we also have a lot of property owners who do not live in Horn Lake and rent those out. They turn them over to a property management company who aren’t as attentive as they should be to keep those properties maintained the way they need to be.”
Last month, Southaven passed a nuisance property ordinance aimed at cracking down on poorly maintained properties and rental units which are contributing to crime in the city.
The new law allows Southaven to fine property owners up to $1,000 and revoke their certificate of occupancy for any combination of three code or criminal violations in a 12 month period.
Young and Dupree did not elaborate on what measures they are looking to implement, but said the committee will examine similar ordinances in other cities and come back with recommendations for the board to consider.
Latimer said he would like to see residents take more pride in their property. He added that Horn Lake currently has two code enforcement officers and will be adding two more in January.
“The cleaner a neighborhood is, the safer it is and the better to attract businesses,” Latimer said. “If you have a house that looks bad or renters are in there, we have got to be able to make them clean it up. If not, we will do our best to make sure that they do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.