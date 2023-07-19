A Horn Lake alderman who had asked the city to consider enacting a moratorium on gas stations, convenience stores, car washes, and fast food restaurants, has reconsidered the idea citing a concern that it could be hard to recapture the city’s momentum for future development.
Alderman Dave Young asked the Board of Alderman two weeks ago to consider putting the brakes on those types of businesses until the city has time to complete its comprehensive land use plan, its first in over 20 years.
The city hired Orion Planning and Design, a Montana-based planning firm, to put a new land use plan together which will serve as a road map for future growth and development in Horn Lake. The plan is expected to be finished some time in the fall.
Young said while he is all in favor of growth, he is concerned there is an overabundance of gas stations, car washes, and fast food restaurants being built in the city.
“We have a comprehensive plan that the planning department is absolutely doing a jam up jelly job on it. They really are,” Young said. “The City of Horn Lake is growing and we are seeing new businesses and doing things and more stuff is coming. My thought pattern was to slow those three things down in the city.”
Young said he still believes the city needs to have control of what is being developed and where, but withdrew his proposed moratorium because he doesn’t want to jeopardize future business prospects who may be looking at building in Horn Lake.
“It’s quite a quandary,” Young said. “I too am a capitalist, but at the will of the people. We just can not allow certain businesses to control the way this town is going to grow. I still think it is somewhat of a necessity that it needs to be (slowed down). But I also understand that if we slow it down, we may not be able to restart it. I understand that. And that’s worse than us saying no as a board.”
Earlier in the evening, the board heard from developers Dale and Austin Wilson, who have a number of national chain restaurants on the drawing board, as well as other commercial developments along Nail Road and Interstate Boulevard.
Austin Wilson said they have a signed letter of intent from Chick-fil-A to build a restaurant on two acres on the west side of the city, and are close to landing a Starbucks as well.
“We have several things going on in Horn Lake,” Austin Wilson said. “We have two heavy hitters that we are working really hard to bring to town that we have been working on for about a year-and-a-half. These are two monsters in the quick server world. They are very difficult to bring anywhere. These deals take a long time.”
Wison said they also have another restaurant interested in building on another site that is under consideration. He pointed out that both Starbucks and Chick-fil-A want to be in Horn Lake.
“We are excited. They are excited,” Wilson said. “We’d like to think we have had a little part in bringing them to Horn Lake and convincing them of the positives there. So those deals are moving forward.”
Wilson also told the board that they just recently poured the concrete slab on another project, Market 55, on Nail Road and Interstate Boulevard. The project is a flex space for light industrial use and will have two 7,000 square foot buildings which are under construction. Phase 2 of the project will see construction of six more buildings.
“There is a lot going on on that side of town,” Wilson said. “That’s really positive in my opinion. It’s really growing on that part of town.”
Wilson added that they also have a billboard project in the works and own nine acres with interstate frontage which has drawn the interest of a hotel. That project won’t be able to proceed though until Horn Lake and Southaven reach an agreement to extend Pepper Chase Drive. Horn Lake and Southaven are working on a memorandum of understanding to jointly fund a traffic study and some preliminary engineering has already been done by Horn Lake.
“We have a very interested hotel user that is ready to sign a contract if we can get that road punched through,” Wilson said. “That is something Dale and I wanted to happen a long time, and I think we all share that desire to have that punched through. I think it is a huge benefit for Horn Lake, a huge benefit for Southaven, and DeSoto County as a whole if we can get that road.”
Also during the meeting and related to the topic of slowing growth, the board approved a request for a zoning amendment from M-1 to C-4 for 66777 Interstate Boulevard to allow for a future hotel use, but upheld a decision by the Planning Commission to deny a site plan for a proposed gas station at 1501 Goodman Road West at the site of the former Walgreens.
Alderman Jackie Bostick pointed out that the city currently has 19 gas stations in a 16.3 square mile radius and has already approved four new ones.
“I just can’t see putting in another station at the intersection of Bullfrog Corner which Horn Lake represents,” Bostick said. “I’m just not for it whatsoever. There are other areas of town if they want to open a gas station that I would be possibly for.”
Mayor Allen Lartimer pointed out that the building is located in a floodway and has experienced flooding in the past. He added that floodwater could also possibly damage the underground fuel tanks and be harmful to the environment.
“I’m a full blown capitalist and I always like to see new businesses come to Horn Lake,” Latimer said. “But my father used to have a country store on the north side called Bulllfrog Corner and had gas pumps. And when it would flood, water would get in the tanks. We have had several instances where the water has flooded through the Walgreens up and down there.”
Young said rather than risk bringing new development to a halt and given that they expect to see a draft of the new comprehensive plan in the next four months, he is comfortable that the planning commission and aldermen will make the right decisions in the meantime like they did in denying the gas station.
“The board can always deny or approve as we did tonight,” Young said. “And the board is a pretty good bunch of guys and girls. We pretty much get it right. I do think that we really need to control what is going on and I think we can. There is a lot of space here. There is a lot of things going on and we can have a fabulous city. We’ve just got to slow the growth until we get the comprehensive plan done. But I am just deathly afraid looking at it as a capitalist that if we slow it down, we may not be able to restart it. And for the benefit of the citizens, I just don’t even want to bring up a motion.”
Latimer praised Young for not calling for a moratorium vote.
“I agree with you,” Latimer said. “Once something is stopped, it is hard to get it restarted. We have been blessed with businesses wanting to come here that want to do it right 99 percent of the time.”
