Horn Lake Ward 3 Alderman Jackie Bostick is calling on the city to pass an ordinance banning fireworks in the city limits and stricter enforcement of the rules on fireworks sales.
Horn Lake is the only city in DeSoto County where it is legal to shoot off fireworks. Olive Branch, Southaven and Hernando all have prohibitions against fireworks being discharged in the city limits.
“I stand firm,” Bostick said. “I wish we could just do away with them period in the county except for the park displays.”
According to Horn Lake Police, officers responded to 30 calls about fireworks complaints from July 3-5.
Fire Chief David Linville said this was the busiest year ever for his department with fireworks related fires. The department was called out to one residential fire at 2610 Eastbrook Drive around 10 p.m., two grass fires, two garbage can fires, and one garbage bag which caught on fire under a carport after residents put spent fireworks casings inside the bag. There were also two cars damaged by fire on Cherry Cove East after a couch caught on fire and spread to the nearby vehicles.
“I’ve never seen so many fireworks shot off,” Linville said. “There were more fireworks shot off inside Horn Lake this year than any other that I can remember.”
The fire department also had to put out a fire which damaged a city pavilion at Shadow Oaks West.
“It looks like bottle rockets landed on the shingles and caught the roof on fire,” said City Administrator Jim Robinson.
Bostick said he is only thinking about the safety and welfare of the residents in calling to ban fireworks.
“The size of these fireworks today are not the ones we grew up with,” Bostick said. “These are bombs. A lot of people who are shooting them are not shooting them safely. As long as they go up, they explode. But when they shoot sideways into something, thats when they catch other things on fire.”
He said they not only pose a fire risk, but also are disruptive to residents, especially those suffering from PTSD, anxiety or depression, and pets who get scared.
“My animal has been to the vet four times in two weeks, and it’s only when the fireworks stop when he’s fine again,” Bostick said. “And I’m not the only story on that.”
Bostick said the city’s three fireworks vendors also failed to comply with other provisions in the law this year. The city’s ordinance requires vendors to post the hours in which fireworks may be shot off, and also to hand out a copy of the city’s fireworks code to every customer.
“American fireworks was the only one who had a banner up with the shooting hours,” Bostick said. “But they weren’t passing anything out. The other two vendors weren’t passing anything out either. So all three were in violation of something that we put together and worked so hard on to curb. This is something we passed in the ordinance last year, and they did not abide by that.”
Bostick said he’s hoping the new board members will agree with him and support a ban, but at a minimum he would at least like to see fines put in place for those who violate the ordinance.
“I appreciate the police department doing their part,” Bostick said. “I know they were out there. Even if we eliminate them, people will still shoot them. But unless we can put consequences in there where we can fine people, it is just going to continue.”
Linville said he would support a ban on fireworks in Horn Lake.
“It would stop a lot of this,” Linville said. “When the police drive by any and see them, it’s legal. They can’t even tell them to quit shooting them off. But if you have an ordinance, at least they can drive by and tell them no more shooting fireworks. Olive Branch has it. Southaven has it. Hernando has it. You shouldn’t be allowed to shoot fireworks on top of people.”
Bostick has asked for a fireworks ban to be placed on the agenda for the next board of aldermen meeting for discussion.
“When people call you with concerns, it is our job to make sure we listen and handle it as best we can,” Bostick said. “This is what I was elected to do and that’s what I plan on doing. Now with some new board members, that might take place. Hopefully we can come up with some kind of answer or solution.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.