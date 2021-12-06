Southaven will soon be getting its first ever Honda dealership.
The Sobh Group family of dealerships broke ground Monday on what will be its first dealership in DeSoto County and Mississippi, and the first one to bring Honda to the "top of Mississippi."
The new car dealership will be the fifth one for owner Lou Sobh. The family currently has Honda dealerships in Cumming, Georgia, and Jacksonville, Florida, and Kia dealerships in Cumming and Cerritos, California.
Mayor Darren Musselwhite said the Sobh Automotive Group is a nationally respected company with a fine reputation for customer service, and have proven to be a great corporate citizen in the communities they are located in.
"The first-ever Honda dealership will be a great addition to our economy and offer our citizens and other local customers another quality automobile option," Musselwhite posted on the Mayor's Facebook site.
Honda of Southaven will be located on Goodman Road east near the Elmore intersection and is expected to open in the 3rd quarter of 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.