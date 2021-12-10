Atlanta Braves third baseman and former DeSoto Central Jaguar Austin Riley came to BankPlus Sports Center at Snowden Grove Friday afternoon to celebrate a day proclaimed in his honor.
The city of Southaven as well as the DeSoto County Board of Supervisors recently proclaimed Dec. 10, 2021, as Austin Riley Day in honor of the major leaguer.
“He’s already legendary, especially to us in Southaven,” said Kristi Faulkner, Executive Assistant to Mayor Darren Musselwhite. “We’ve presented him with a proclamation, … but it’s not about all of that today. It’s about enjoying him taking the time to be here with us.”
Riley was in attendance from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. shaking hands, taking pictures and signing autographs. Many of Southaven’s Braves fans were there to thank him for playing a key role in Atlanta’s first World Series title since 1995.
Others showed up for a once in a lifetime opportunity to meet one of their heroes. Grant Armour, Matthew Cossar, and Russel Wilson, lifelong Braves fans and baseball players at Fayette Academy in Somerville, Tennessee, all agreed that Austin Riley Day was awesome.
“It was definitely a cool experience to watch him win the World Series and then getting to meet him in person,” Armour said.
Cossar added that he felt inspired by meeting him.
“We play baseball and seeing someone from this area win a World Series gives us hope that we can make it there one day,” Cossar said.
DeSoto Central High School student Jack McBride said that it’s crazy to see someone that went to the same school as him see the type of success that Riley had.
In the 2021 season, Riley batted .303, hit 33 home runs, 107 RBIS and finished seventh in MVP voting. Riley played a crucial role in the push to the post season, especially in Game 1 of the NLCS where he hit a walk-off single to win 3-2 against the Dodgers.
