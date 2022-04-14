Members of the Home Builders Association of North Mississippi gathered at Whispering Woods Conference Center in Olive Branch for lunch and to hear an update on the state economy on Thursday.
Corey Miller, chief economist for the state of Mississippi, spoke on the state of the state and national economies at the meeting. Labor shortages, labor trends and the recently passed House Bill 531 also known as the Mississippi Tax Freedom Act of 2022, were highlighted by Miller.
“We don’t have as many people in the labor force pre-pandemic,” Miller said. “COVID-19 seems to be in the rearview mirror. In terms of the economy, at least for now, inflation is currently the highest it's been in several decades. Mississippi’s economy continues to rebound from the 2020 recession. It was a very steep recession but also very brief.”
Miller said Mississippi is growing since the fourth quarter of last year at 4.1% at an annualized rate.
“For all of 2021, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported our real GDP (gross domestic product) increased 4.4% for the state,” Miller explained. “That’s the most we’ve had in the state since I believe 1995.”
Miller said projections show the state is slowly recovering from the COVID pandemic and the 2020 recession at a slow rate. He also presented slides showing job sectors which struggled the most during and after the pandemic.
“The sectors that were hit the hardest were the service sectors,” Miller explained. “Sectors with a lot of face-to-face interaction, a lot of personal contact, those were hit the hardest. Those are a smaller portion to the Mississippi economy. We have more in traditional sectors like manufacturing and agriculture.”
Miller later said the government sector was also one of the largest employment sectors in Mississippi with 9,000 positions currently vacant in the state.
Mark Utley, Jr., with Utley Properties, emceed the program and said the association is seeing its share of labor shortages.
“Labor is continuing to be a challenge, particularly skilled labor, skilled trade workers, electricians, carpenters, and plumbers,” Utley said. “Those seem like the three ones we’re really needing. That’s from what I’ve watched and heard from other builders. We’re going to continue to build as demand is still high for home building to meet demand. Even though we will have to work with our vendors and subcontractors to manage the longer lead times than usual. We’re fortunate to have partners in trades.”
The association, whose main office is in Southaven, includes Tate, Marshal and DeSoto Counties along with the Tupelo area. Utley said the biggest need for skilled workers comes from DeSoto County.
“With DeSoto you have more (home construction) and permits being pulled than any of those other counties,” Utley said.
Mississippi Tax Freedom Act of 2022, which passed in January, gradually lowers the percentage on the tax rate of household incomes.
“Our office had done a little bit of analysis of that bill. It’s a lot simpler than initially debated,” Miller said. “In tax year 2023, the 4 percent individual income tax bracket will be eliminated. That is the 4 percent tax on the second $5,000 of taxable income for an individual. Then in 2024, the 5 percent individual income tax rule, on taxable income above $10,000 will be reduced to 4.7 percent. In 2025, that rate will be reduced again to 4.4 percent; in 2026 to 4 percent. That’s the bill basically.”
Miller said his office projected a decrease of revenue for the state by 2032 of $531,715,409.
Utley is in favor of the lower tax rate for Mississippi households.
“The reduction in state income tax, we think, is a very good thing for DeSoto County, being a border county to Tennessee and Memphis,” Utley said. “We think this is going to help north Mississippi."
Utley added that despite the labor shortage, the association is doing well and is even planning for their annual spring event.
“The association is growing, we have a golf tournament coming up April 29 at Wedgewood (Country Club), The Bob Williams Classic,” Utley said. “We have some other events coming up, everyone can follow us on social media for more updates."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.