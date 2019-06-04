Fedricka Hobbs, hospice care consultant and sales director for the Compassus program serving Memphis and Southaven, was recently inducted into the 2019 Compassus Presidents’ Circle for her outstanding performance in increasing patient access to quality hospice care. Hobbs was recognized in April at the 2019 Compassus National Medical Directors, Leadership and Presidents’ Circle Meeting.
Hobbs is one of 67 inductees in this year’s Presidents’ Circle, an honor reserved for hospice and home health care consultants who consistently expand access to home health, palliative and hospice care in their communities. Based in Nashville, Tennessee, Compassus is a company that provides hospice, palliative and health health care services and strives to improve the quality of “person-centered, physical-driven, and team-based care.” Serving patients and families at more than 125 locations in 30 states across the U.S., Compassus is driven by core values of compassion, integrity and excellence.
Hospice has been shown to “improve quality of life, reduce symptom stress and minimize hospitalizations.” However, despite these benefits, hospice is often underutilized. According to a March 2016 report to Congress from the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission, less than half of Medicare beneficiaries enrolled in hospice care and the median length of stay in hospice was only 17 days.
Lack of knowledge has been found to one of the main factors in hospice underutilization. A Compassus hospice care consultant’s role is to educate patients and families in their communities about the benefits of hospice. Hobbs has gone above and beyond this responsibility.
“Fedricka ever-faithfully demonstrates her dedication to helping patients gain access to the care they need, improving quality of life at a very vulnerable time for both patients and their loved ones,” said Leighton Serio, executive director of the Compassus – Memphis program. “Her commitment is truly impactful, allowing us to demonstrate quality care in its best form, and an inspiration to her colleagues.”
Hobbs expressed her appreciation for her job and for the award.
“Working in hospice is incredibly meaningful and rewarding,” said Hobbs. “I’m thankful to be able to help patients and families gain access to the appropriate care at the appropriate time to improve their end-of-life journeys. I look forward to continuing to serve the Southaven community, providing education about the benefits of hospice and access to quality end-of-life care.”
For more information about Compassus – Memphis, visit compassus.com/southaven or call (662) 393-4033.
Brent Walker is Staff Writer for the DeSoto Times-Tribune.
