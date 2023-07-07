Shelby Forrest Wilson first heard about rock snakes in a post on Hernando Happenings on Facebook. Rock snakes is a new trend on social media that is taking communities by storm all across the United States.
The concept is simple. You start off with a rock painted like the head of a snake, find a location, and then all people have to do is paint a rock and add it to the line and see how big the snake grows.
Wilson said she got tired of waiting for someone else to start the snake and decided to get things rolling.
“There was a post that said somebody needed to start a rock snake,” Wilson said. “They were throwing names back and forth out there about who should start it. So I thought, well shoot. I got this. So I took it over.”
Wilson said she originally wanted to start the snake - which she named “Hiss” but comes out as “Hith” because the snake has a lisp - on the historic Courthouse Square so it could be visible to all of the surrounding businesses, but when she asked permission, the city expressed concern about potential liability issues. Mary Herring at Center Stage Dance heard what she was trying to do and invited “Hith” to live on their property.
Wilson said “Hith” understood the city’s concerns and was delighted to find a home under the giant crepe myrtle tree on the southwest corner of Center Stage Dance on Commerce Street across from the public library.
“She has a sign that says “Hith, your Hernando rock snake,” Wilson said. “She just hangs out and waits for people and winds around as people add to her.”
Wilson added the head and the first rock which her one year-old grandson painted to get “Hith” started. She’s had fun watching “Hith” grow over the past week as people have begun following her adventures on Facebook and adding rocks.
“She has since taken on a life of her own,” Wilson said. “She is probably eight or nine feet long now. She is huge.”
Visitors are encouraged to paint a rock and add to “Hith.” And if you don’t have a rock, not to worry. Wilson said there is a basket with extra rocks which the public is welcome to take and add their own designs.
“Some of the rocks are pretty impressive,” Wilson said. “There are some from little kids who can only paint a solid color. There are also some artists who have painted fabulous designs. One rock has Elsa from “Frozen.” I had a lady from 901 Rocks in Memphis donate a rock in memory of a man who painted rocks for her. She came down and dropped off a rock that he had painted. It has a Memphis State Tiger on it. Now the fire department in Souhaven wants to have a rock down there, and we hope that will spark a war with Hernando Fire Department and eventually the police and Sheriff’s office.”
Wilson said “Hith” is a very social snake. She’s taken her to visit many small businesses in Hernando and posts her adventures on Hith the Hernando Rock Snake Facebook page.
“So far, “Hith” has had her picture taken at Wild Cultures Sourdough Bakery, Haircuts By the Square, Denise’s Happy Hounds, and has even visited the DeSoto County Museum.
“The people from Happy Hounds were having a grand opening and they asked if “Hith” would come. They made a rock,” Wilson said. “Her social calendar is very full. She has plans to visit all kinds of places and is just a great ambassador for Hernando and all of its lovely small businesses. Her motto is ‘Love Hernando, Support Hernando.’”
The project has even spawned a sister snake in Manila, Arkansas. “Hith” will also soon be getting a “boyfriend” too named “Herschel.”
“Her boyfriend is in the works,” Wilson said. “We’re going to call him “Hersh” for short. He will probably get painted this weekend and make an appearance next week.”
Wilson, who lives in Lake Cormorant, said she is having the time of her life and hopes “Hith” is able to spread a little happiness in the community.
“It has been an absolute blast for me,” Wilson said. “One lady sent me a message that she has been in the hospital for a few days with her mother who has Alzheimers. But she said the laughter she has gotten from “Hith’s” Facebook posts have made things a little better. That made me cry right there. There is just no end in sight for this snake.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.