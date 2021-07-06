Mississippi Highway Patrol are investigating a hit-and-run which claimed the life of a Charleston, Mississippi man over the holiday weekend in DeSoto County.
According to authorities, 32 year-old Donterio T. Brewer was walking northbound in the southbound lane on Highway 61 around 11:30 a.m. on July 4 when he was struck by an unknown vehicle.
Brewer was pronounced dead at the scene.
The incident is still under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.