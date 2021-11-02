The DeSoto County Board of Supervisors voted Monday to advertise for bids to widen U.S. Highway 51 in Hernando near Associated Wholesale Grocers (AWG).
Collins Simpson, project manager with Waggoner Engineering, spoke to supervisors about the proposed infrastructure improvements.
“We’ll open bids for the project in December. This is for the widening of 51 at the AWG facility with traffic signals," said Simpson. "At the transportation committee we talked about having this as an alternate bid item. MDOT would like the existing highway to be overlaid for the life of the project.”
The section proposed to be widened is south of the bridge and north of Interstate 269 all in front of the AWG property. The bridge is expected to be replaced in a separate project.
“In lieu of overlaying both lanes of 51, we’re only widening on one side,” said Simpson. “That is a request from MDOT. We have to go through a permit process, part of that request is the overlay.”
The cost to pave the west side lane is $75,000 according to Simpson.
“MDOT is requiring it as part of the permit to move the project forward,” added Simpson.
Board President Mark Gardner asked Simpson about repaving the east side lane of Highway 51.
“You’ve been to 305 where the new school was built?” replied Simpson. “They don’t want that to happen again.”
Supervisors referred to the turning lane specifically and that residents were unhappy with it. Supervisors discussed an alternate bid but Simpson emphasized that could not be done because of the requirement from MDOT.
“I’ll get with accounting as far as what’s budgeted and predicted costs,” said Simpson. “$2.1 million is the construction estimate...We did budget some right-of-way and utility costs. I believe we have not used all of what the property owners donated.”
County administrator Vanessa Lynchard recommended to the board making a budget amendment.
“...For the right-of-ways and the utility relocations,” said Lynchard.
District 2 Supervisor Ray Denison asked about right-of-ways for the east side lane repaving and whether they were donated or had to be purchased.
“The east side we had to get a little bit to make the intersection improvements,” said Simpson, “All my talks with (Magnolia Lighting), they’re donating (right-of-way).
Supervisors voted to approve the amendment for the highway widening.
