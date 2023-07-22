The 19th century saw the birth of a national transportation system that was foreseen by men of vision, who realized a future dependent on moving freight across the country would be the basis of the 20th century. That vision became the reality of the industrial age and many of those men did build empires; men who were commonly referred to as “railroad tycoons.”
The railroad also played a major role in the building of, and growth of, Desoto County. And one man who, in a small way, fits that descriptive still has his own railroad: Allen Latimer.
But, his railroad aside, Latimer's daily focus is the city of Horn Lake where he serves as the city mayor.
“I grew up here in Horn Lake, right next to the train tracks and my family – all the way back to my great grandfather – was involved in the railroad. And even as a youngster, I was always fascinated by trains.
“My extended family knew of my love, and come every holiday or birthday I would get either model engines or boxcars or freight cars, or some sort of building or construction display, and related things like vehicles or items that would add to my growing collection.
“But as I grew older, I put everything aside in hopes that one day I would be able to assemble a layout like the ones seen in magazine ads and in the Sears Christmas catalog. Over time, I did in fact do just that.
“My collection, thanks to my family, grew to where today I probably have several hundred engines, freight cars of every sort, tracks, switches, lights, buildings and freight terminals. It became necessary to find space for it, so I converted my garage and began what is a now life-long hobby.
“I have the equivalent, in O-gauge scale, of about 1.5 miles of multiple tracks that run through miniature towns and construction sites, streets filled with cars and trucks, and scale citizens, animals and farms. I have virtually everything imaginable that a real city or town would have,” he said.
Having started collecting in the 1950s, when the most common and only model train sets were O-gauge, Latimer saw the more popular HO-scale trains come to market in the 1960s, made by manufacturers like Athern and Lionel, and overtake the common O-gauge trains.
Consequently sales of the larger units declined. But Latimer stayed with his train collection and, thanks to his friends and family who gifted him with engines and cars, the layout he wanted to build became a reality.
“O-gauge became harder to find, but I visited online sites and model shops to see if I could get engines, cars, and other things. Replicas were and are available, but originals are more rare.
“I have several period steam locomotives from manufacturers like Lionel – the most popular train sets made after World War II – and one engine I prize is my 4-6-6-4. It's a rare locomotive that is only available as a reproduction these days. But in truth, I love them all as each one has a special place in my collection and in my memory.
Space, however, became an issue so, “To house my train set, I converted my garage to have room to store everything. And mine, being the larger O-gauge, was an advantage for me because they're easier to work on, since age has made it more difficult for me to handle and even see the tiny parts.
“All of my engines are powered, including having 'smoke,' and sound systems in them which are recordings a real locomotive makes as it fires up and begins to move. They also have the noises of the wheels and drivers connecting them, the smoke stacks puff-puff-puff as the engine builds up speed and, as the train slows and finally stops, the sounds of the squeaking brakes are accurate. Of course, they have the standard horns and whistles as well.
“All in all, running the layout is relaxing, even when I stop a freight car next to a loading platform where animated equipment loads and unloads items. Each of those locations are powered as well, which replicates real life activity that took place along railroad lines over a half century ago.”
Asked about the future of Latimer's model trains, he offered a glimpse into the not-too-distant future. “Well, I have a couple of family members who are interested and have expressed a desire to see it continue after I'm gone. My grandkids love the trains, and love it when I let them run them around the tracks. So I'm sure the whole affair will find a home where they can continue to bring happiness to my family members.
“I'm now 76 years old and have already decided not to run for mayor again, but to retire. For now my trains provide me with interest and relaxation, and memories of all the years I've added to what was at first, a childhood hobby.
“It allows me a sort of escapism, from my daily life as mayor or Horn Lake, to be able to come out here to the garage and enter another world as it were; a world that I created. It's one thing as mayor of a city to make decisions, but it's quite another to control the destiny of a model city and everything related to its functionality.
“It's a scale-downed reality to watch the trains navigate through the community I built. And it provides me a sense of joy and involvement, a model railroad that mimics what I have to do as mayor. And in that sense, I take pride in my work both on a full-size scale and on a miniature O-gauge scale,” Latimer recounted.
Everyone has interests, projects, and hobbies that help to fill the time. But for the mayor of Horn Lake, who keeps an active and full schedule, having a model train layout to enjoy fills a dual role.
Having lost his wife Joan a few years ago, his trains help to keep joy and interest in his life. Latimer's legacy will be wide-spread due to his varied public background, but some will remember that he also ran one of the finest (model) railroads in Desoto County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.