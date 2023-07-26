Maxine Pryor grew up in the Love community and some of her favorite memories are of coming to Hernando on Saturdays as a young girl and walking around the courthouse square.
She still has her family take her into town and drive her around the square, especially when the farmers market is in season, so she can look at all of the different vegetables for sale.
Mrs. Pryor turned 102 years-old on Tuesday and was visited by a delegation from the city which included Aldermen Andrew Miller and Natalie Lynch, Scott Smith from Mayor Chip Johnson’s office, and members of the Mayor’s Youth Council, who wished her a special happy birthday. They presented Mrs. Pryor with a birthday card, roses, a flower, and some balloons.
“We have a birthday card for you from the City of Hernando, and I know the mayor said he called you to wish you a happy birthday,” Smith said. “What an honor - 102 years-old. We are just so glad to have you here. We are proud of you and thankful.”
Mrs. Pryor was born on July 25, 1921 in the community of Love, Mississippi, and was the eldest of eight siblings to the late Nathaniel and Dinah Wilhite Whitfield of DeSoto County. She was educated at Oak Hill Church School in DeSoto County and married Bemis Pryor on July 8, 1939. The couple raised nine children in a home on family owned land on Old Hwy. 51.
“We moved here in 1961,” Pryor said.
Today, she has 24 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, and 23 great-great grandchildren. She also has two twin sisters who are now 94 years-old and are also still living. The family held a party for the centenarian on Saturday which was attended by all of her family.
“She is still very sharp,” said daughter Dovie Pryor McKnight. “You just have to talk a little louder to her.”
Mrs. Pryor was a homemaker who enjoyed parenting, growing vegetables, and planting flowers for her flower garden.
“She loves flowers,” McKnight said. “When we were growing up, there were flowers all around the front of the house. And she loves gardening. We grew up on vegetables that she grew - butter beans, peas, cabbage, tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, potatoes, sweet potatoes. All of the vegetables that we ate, came from her garden. And it had to be clean. That was our job - to keeps the weeds out.”
Mrs. Pryor didn’t want to let the secret to her living to be over 100 years old out when asked, but admitted it was because she ate a lot of vegetables.
“I stopped growing them,” Pryor said. “But I haven’t stopped eating them.”
“And, she said part of her secret to growing old was staying out of business that she’s not supposed to be in,” McKnight added. “She believed in gardening and feeding us vegetables, but she also believed in us respecting other people and not getting into things we weren’t supposed to.”
McKnight said that her mother joked that she has now reached her “wonder age.”
“She wonders where her glasses are. She wonders where he children are,” McKnight laughed.
McKnight said her mother also enjoys sewing and is self-taught.
“She made all our dresses,” McKnight said. “We always looked so beautiful.”
Mrs. Pryor is also a retired church missionary, stewardess, and church announcer at Knights Chapel C.M.E. Church in Hernando, and remains very community and civic minded. McKnight said her mother still goes to the polls to vote in every election and encourages others to do so as well.
“She still goes to functions,” McKnight said. “I bring her to the polls and push her around so she can vote. And she is going to call around to see if everybody else has voted.”
Miller, who has known the family since his childhood, said Mrs. Pryor is still the best dressed lady at church and is famous for her hats.
“She’s a dresser,” Miller said.
McKnight thanked everyone for showing up and singing happy birthday to her mother, and making it a memorable birthday.
“Thank you for showing love for my momma,” McKnight said. “I love anybody that loves my momma.”
