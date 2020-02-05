We should know more about the future of the Hernando West development early next month when city aldermen hold a public hearing with the expectation of an “up-or-down” vote to follow on a sewer connection to Hernando West.
Board members Tuesday evening set March 3 for a public hearing and vote on the city’s involvement in the sewer connection.
That connection would be vital to the planned up-scale development located north and west of the city’s historic Square, which has been discussed since August 2018 with little movement on the project.
An effort to force some move forward may have been behind Alderman Gary Higdon’s effort at the beginning of the meeting to add a vote on the issue. His attempt in approving the agenda was defeated after opposition to it was voiced by Aldermen Anthony Miller and Michael McLendon.
When it was time to discuss Hernando West, which was a discussion-only item on the agenda, developer Bill Brown again detailed what developers did not and what they did want regarding the project.
“We are not asking for a loan from the city,” Brown said. “We are not asking the city to be out-of-pocket one cent, nor for any citizen other than ourselves (developers) to be out one cent. We’re not asking for assistance in building internal sewer lines in the Hernando West development, the kind of lines developers customarily build.”
Brown went on to say that everything developers are asking for would be for and owned by the city. They have offered to pay the expense of a special tax assessment, not asking for a tax increase or a special assessment on any property except for that owned by Hernando West.
Brown said the sewer line in question would be available for others to tap into and be available to the city to extend to others or other areas.
Brown also reiterated that the city is not being asked to take risks that developers have not offered safeguards to prevent the city from losing money.
A special tax assessment is being requested by developers for all Hernando West land being served by the sewer system extension. The city would build a sewer line from the DCRUA tie in near the soccer fields up to Robertson Road and then to a point near Morrow Crest Drive where Hernando West would make its connection.
“We’re volunteering you increase our taxes through this special tax assessment,” Brown said. “We’re volunteering to acquire and donate all of the easements necessary to the city at no cost to the city and to pay any out of pocket expenses the city may have for engineering and legal work.”
Developers have pushed for a loan being applied for by the city through the North Delta Planning and Development District to cover the sewer line. The special tax assessment could cover the loan payments. Called a CAP loan, it is aimed at helping cities spur economic development.
“$775,000 will get the sewer line and engineers from the DCRUA tie in to a point across from Morrow Crest Drive,” Brown said.
Some aldermen still had questions about the proposal, including McLendon, who wanted to hear from a financial advisor about the city’s liability.
Higdon, however, believes the proposal has merit.
“It’s a win for the taxpayers and it’s a win for the City of Hernando because it is being paid by the property owners of Hernando West, not the rest of the city,” Higdon said. “It definitely wins for the city because we have a lot of tax revenues coming in for the city that we desperately need for other projects. We keep sitting on this project. You (developers) need to know one way or another.”
“We can’t continue to do nothing,” Brown responded.
