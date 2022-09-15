Hernando will be adding some “Tigers spirit” to one of the city’s water towers with a new logo on the side of the newly refurbished tank.
The Board of Aldermen gave the go ahead to Ward 1 Alderman Natalie Lynch to design a logo for the tank that incorporates a tiger paw in the city’s name to show support for the local school athletic team.
The new design will be added to both sides of the water tower on East Parkway Street and will say “Home of the Tigers” with two tiger paws.
“The city is excited about the new design,” Lynch said.
Mayor Chip Johnson said the new design is part of the city’s regular maintenance program that is performed to keep the structures in good working order.
“The city pays an annual maintenance fee for upkeep on our water towers,” Johnson said. “They get sandblasted and painted about every seven or eight years.”
The city currently has five water towers in service - Jaybird Road, East Parkway, Vaiden Drive, Laughter Road and South Street. The maintenance company cleans and makes any needed repairs on the outside and the inside of the tanks and also paints the outside of the towers.
The Jaybird Road water tower was recently repainted with a new elegant script font with the city’s name on the side, which was also designed by Lynch.
Lynch said the Mayor, Board of Aldermen and Public Works Director Lee Germany will be choosing new and unique designs for each water tower as their scheduled maintenance comes due. She was particularly excited about the board’s decision to add the tiger paws.
“I agree we should put a tiger paw somewhere,” Lynch said.
Ward 2 Alderman Andrew Miller has been a long-time advocate of including the school mascot on the East Parkway Street water tower since they first built it because it can be seen from the football field, Commerce Street, and along Interstate 55.
“It’s a nice way to show support for our schools,” Miller said. “I’ve always thought we should have a tiger paw on it.”
Miller said Lynch did an outstanding job with the design.
“She did a great job,” Miller said. “It came out even better than I expected it.”
Johnson agreed.
“She’s very creative,” Johnson said. “Her other design with the Hernando script was great too. And I really have to mention that Alderman Andrew Miller is the one who for years has been trying to get a tiger paw on the tank. He’s been behind that from the start.”
Ward 5 Alderman Beth Rone Ross said residents will feel a great deal of pride when they see the new logo and that it also sends a positive message about the city to motorists traveling on Interstate 55 who will see it.
“It’s the little things,” Ross said. “That’s our largest water tower and the entrance to our city northbound and southbound.”
“The small town charm of Hernando is important to all of us and these new water tower designs will add another element of charm to our beautiful city,” Lynch added.
Johnson said the East Parkway water tower has already been pressure washed and painting of the new logo should start in about two to three weeks.”
“It was worth the wait,” Miller added. “It’s just an added piece to show how much we appreciate our schools. And tourists will be able to see it and that tiger paw.”
