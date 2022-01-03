Hernando Walmart announced today they will be closing at 2 p.m. for third party cleaning and sanitizing of the store. They plan to reopen on Wednesday at 6 a.m.
The big box retailer released a statement Monday about the closing.
"As you know, several areas across the country have begun seeing a renewed increase in positive COVID-19 cases, and we want to assist health officials working against the pandemic. In support of this effort, we have chosen to temporarily close our Hernando store location at 2600 Mcingvale Road 2 p.m. as part of an ongoing company-initiated program. This will allow extra time for a third-party specialist to further sanitize the store and will also give our associates additional time to restock shelves and prepare the store to once again serve the community. We plan to reopen the store to customers at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, January 5."
Walmart said the move is for the well-being of associates, customers and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts.
"We will follow CDC guidance, which includes fully vaccinated people wearing masks in public indoor settings in counties with substantial or high transmission," the retailer said. "In these counties and where there are state or local mask mandates, associates will be required to wear masks inside our facilities, including stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers. The CDC updates its data on transmission rates weekly, so the guidance on mask usage is likely to change over time in different locations."
You can find the county-by-county breakdown here.
The store will conduct associate health assessments when it reopens on Wednesday and all unvaccinated associates must still wear face coverings.
"In addition to offering COVID-19 vaccines to customers through walk-in or online appointments, we’re also offering easy access to vaccines for associates," the retailer said. "Associates can receive their vaccinations at their home store pharmacy, on or off the clock. They’ll receive two hours of paid leave to receive their vaccination and up to three days paid leave, should they experience an adverse reaction."
Walmart added they will continue to work closely with elected and local health officials, adjust how they serve the community and keeping the health and safety of customers and associates in mind.
