A proposed traffic light at the intersection of Oak Grove Road and Highway 51 is in the works along with other projects.
Mayor Tom Ferguson highlighted ongoing projects being tackled by his office and the board of aldermen. Improvements to Hernando’s infrastructure remains a priority for officials.
“(Michael McLendon, Hernando alderman for ward 4 and state senator District 1,) is trying to get the money appropriated for the traffic light,” said Ferguson. “That’s where we are right now. He asked for the money right before the last legislative session was over.”
Hernando also received about $1 million dollars for the Emergency Watershed Program (EWP). The program allows communities to quickly address serious and long-lasting damages to infrastructure and land. Ferguson said the EWP funds would be used for infrastructure maintenance and he is set to meet with officials on project start dates next week.
“We finished up Renasant Park, the walking trail asphalt and completed the loop,” Ferguson said, “We’re also going to start on the walking trail at Conger Park. The trail will be upgraded and widened.”
McLendon said the traffic light project will be coordinated with state and city officials.
“We’re going to work with MDOT (Mississippi Department of Transportation) and our city engineer (Joe Frank Lauderdale),” said McLendon. “We’re going to have to buy a few right-of-ways probably. That intersection desperately needs a turn lane as it has always been an area of concern for years. A few years back we had a Hernando police officer get hit. He got injured very badly there. He had stopped during a rainstorm directing traffic for school.
McLendon said Current businesses operating near the intersection include two separate strip malls and a gas station with more developments planned on the west side.
“We’re talking about Oak Grove Road that feeds Oak Grove Elementary, all the people that live out in the county on Oak Grove, the baseball fields turning past Robinson Gin, Renasant Park is just south of there,” said McLendon. “It’s just a lot of traffic, dump trucks and construction trucks, this is just something that’s been needed for a long time.”
McLendon added that state representatives, Jeff Hale, Jerry Darnell and Dan Eubanks, along with state Senators Kevin Blackwell and David Parker also helped to secure state funding for projects like new traffic lights.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.