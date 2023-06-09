Hernando to host first Juneteenth event

Hernando will be hosting its first ever Juneteenth on June 17 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on the west end of town.
Martin Luther King Jr. and Elm Street will be blocked off earlier that day to allow vendors, food trucks, etc. to set up.
Dominique Smith, who is planning the event, said that there will be guest speakers, live music, and hourly give-a-ways.
School supply donations are still being accepted for the first ever event.
"This is history in the making," Smith said.
There will also be a Freedom Walk.
Juneteenth is a federal holiday in the United States commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans.
Deriving its name from combining "June" and "nineteenth," it is celebrated on the anniversary of the order, issued by Major General Gordon Granger on June 19, 1865, proclaiming freedom for slaves in Texas.
Originating in Galveston, Juneteenth has since been observed annually in various parts of the United States, often broadly celebrating African-American culture.
The day was first recognized as a federal holiday in 2021, when President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law after the efforts of Lula Briggs Galloway, Opal Lee, and others.
For more information about the Hernando event, call Smith at 662.469.7308.
