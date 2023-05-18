The Hernando Board of Mayor and Aldermen is working to keep prolongedly parked vehicles off of Town Square.
Boards members discussed the matter Tuesday night and are asking drivers to be mindful of the parking situation on Town Square.
“Business vendors on the square are disappointed with the lack of law enforcement on two-hour parking,” Alderman Andrew Miller said.
Johnson agreed that the parking spaces along the square should be used for customers, not individuals who spend their days working in the city.
“We need to save those spots for those retail establishments,” Johnson said.
Miller said that complaints have been issued in the past, “but nothing happened.”
Police Chief Scott Worsham said that the department is “putting a plan together.”
“We need to spread the word that there is a two hour limit,” he said.
“Lawyers and other professionals are taking a lot of the parking spaces,” Miller said.
Johnson agreed, “This is not intended for the people who go and have dinner on the square for two-and-a-half hours and go home. It is for the people who park there for eight hours while they go do their jobs. There are plenty of other spaces to park along the square.
“The administration building always 40 open spots,” he continued. “You’ll notice that we do the same thing at City Hall. All of the employees park over here and we save the good spots for the customers.”
Miller said that a warning ticket on the front windshield could discourage people for over using their time limit.
Chief Worsham noted that a lack of manpower made it difficult to enforce the rule.
