Hernando Board of Aldermen discussed an ordinance which would officially allow food trucks to operate in the city limits.
Mayor Chip Johnson said food trucks have already been doing business in Hernando now for many years. The city doesn’t have an official law on the books allowing them, but officials have never been sure that they were illegal either.
“Staff prior said that since we don’t have an ordinance that regulates food trucks, they just weren’t legal,” Johnson said. “I don’t know if I totally agree with that, but that’s how it had been administered. Since I have come into office, we still don’t have a food truck ordinance. We’ve been trying to get one.”
Johnson said with the increase in popularity of food trucks, many residents have been asking for an ordinance that would allow food trucks in the city.
“In the interim, we’ve just kind of been letting food trucks happen, because we weren’t quite clear on whether they were allowed or not allowed,” Johnson said. “We know the citizens want them, but we also know that they have to be regulated for the good of our city overall.”
City Planner Austin Cardosi presented some details of the proposed ordinance to the board which included where they would be allowed to operate, hours of operation, and permit guidelines.
Cardosi said he modeled the ordinance after the one in Oxford.
“A lot of the ordinance is just the nuts and bolts of how we would collect sales tax and where you can go, and the required inspections we would have in place before we permitted them,” Cardosi said. “The biggest difference in all the ordinance I have read is whether they can go on a property for five days or 10 days; do we limit it on a calendar basis; do they have to set up and leave every day?”
The proposed ordinance would allow food trucks in occupied commercial property and occupied residential property, meaning that the property would have to have a business on it and would prohibit trucks from setting up on an unoccupied lot.
Food trucks would be able to set up in residential areas as long as they are located on private property with a common open space. Trucks would be allowed to operate no more than six hours and be limited to twice a month in the same location.
Food trucks would be allowed to operate on commercially zoned property for five days every three months for six hours, and 10 days every three months on industrially zoned property to accommodate shift workers.
The requirements would be waived for special events by the city or non-profit organizations. Food trucks would also be required to pay all sales taxes to Hernando.
“It’s presented this way as a first blush,” Cardosi said. “It’s a pretty comprehensive ordinance. I think Oxford did a good job in structuring theirs. If you all feel different, or we need a different set of rules, primarily what I am looking for on feedback is how you want to structure this on days and times, the permit fee, and how applications are made. That’s what I am hoping to get out of this conversation. Any and all feedback is very appreciated. I want to make this a group effort. And once we open it up to the public, I am sure it will change a little more, but this is just the first presentation.”
Ward 6 Alderman Ben Piper said he is all for the free market, but feels strongly that food trucks should be held to the same standards and regulations as brick and mortar restaurants.
“We need to make sure it is apples to apples as much as possible,” Piper said. “Obviously there are some things that aren’t going to be comparable, but we want to make sure the restaurant community that has made a significant investment to be in our community is protected a much as possible compared to something that is going to be here one night or five days every quarter to make sure we are being as fair as possible.”
Johnson urged the board to talk to their constituents and said they will introduce the ordinance at a future meeting where the public will be able to offer any feedback or suggestions. Copies of the ordinance will also be available for the public at City Hall.
“This is just a first look,” Johnson said. “We wanted you all to look at it, digest it, hear where he came up with these items. Of course, I’m sure there will be a lot of public input as we move forward with this. We will keep working through this as quickly as we can so we can have legal food trucks as quickly as possible.”
