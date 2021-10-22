The Hernando Tigers’ (3-6/2-3) third win of the season was a close match against Horn Lake (4-4/3-2), squeezing past the Eagles 26 points by one.
Hernando Head Coach Will Wolfe said in the post-game huddle that his challenge this week for his players was “no excuses!”
The Tigers rebounded from their 27-14 loss at DeSoto Central last week.
“We’ve just been finding ways to play badly in the second half of games,” Wolfe laughed. “I just challenged them. We had a lot of injuries and a lot of adversity.”
Wolf said his players did not give up when facing the Eagles persistent defensive line.
“They kept fighting and they found a way,” Wolf said. “No matter who was hurt or no matter this, that or the other, the kids found a way. It was a really, really good team win.”
The Tigers’ offensive line proved itself in consistent completed passes through the night.
“Wilcke is a good running back, our receivers did a good job and our O-line,” added Wolfe. “The defensive line did well too, they all did good tonight.”
By the numbers, the Eagles claimed first score of the game with a 45-yard pass completed for a TD by Trint Conder to Erwin Reed, followed by an incomplete attempt at a two-point conversion, in the first quarter.
With two minutes to go in the first, Tigers’ Topher Jones succeeded in a 4-yard rushing TD bringing the score to 6-7 after a successful PAT.
Hernando soon takes over the ball on Horn Lake's 15-yard line leading to Jones again making a second 1-yard rushing TD followed by a good PAT by #20 Jackson Uselton.
In the second quarter, another rushing TD brought the Tigers to 20 points with an incomplete PAT.
In the third, the action picked up again with Horn Lake’s Conder pass to Jamal Moore, and good PAT to close in on the Tigers, 13-20.
Conder again succeeded in another throw to Reed with five minutes remaining. Another PAT tied the game 20-20.
The scoring action was in the last quarter with the two teams duking it out for the top numbers. The Eagles answered again with Conder completing a throw to #32 James Webster. No PAT was made, leaving Horn Lake at 26 points to the end.
With 1:21 remaining in the last quarter, Tigers’ #15 Jones made a TD, followed by a PAT, securing Hernando’s victory. The Tigers finished by kneeing the ball to run the clock.
The Hernando Tigers will face Center Hill away on October 29. The Horn Lake Eagles are set against South Panola at Home the same night.
