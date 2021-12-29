Six Hernando infrastructure projects are topping the list city officials are sending to the state legislature for funding.
Under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, municipal projects can be half matched with state funds.
Hernando leaders want to focus on water and sewer projects in efforts to better modernize its systems.
Mayor Chip Johnson and aldermen approved the list at the December 21 meeting for the Jaybird Water Plant, East Parkway Water Plant, Dogwood Hollow residential neighborhood, Holly Spring Road, Byhalia Road and Green T Lakes neighborhood.
Currently, the Jaybird Water Plant is at 92% capacity and without further upgrades, no new subdivision applications can be accepted on the east side of Hernando. The upgrades include new aerators, two pressure pumps, electrical controls, control house, soda ash tank, water main upgrade and valves, etc. to increase the capacity. The plan was engineered and approved by the State of Mississippi Health Department (MSDH). It’s ready to be bid out. The project is estimated at $2,000,000.
The East Parkway Water Plant has been proposed for upgrades recommended by MSDH to include a new aerator, associated piping and other parts. The project is estimated at $380,000.
The Dogwood Hollow residential neighborhood is set to connect to Hernando’s sewer system. Currently, residents are served by an antiquated lagoon system that has been taken by the State of Mississippi for non-payment of taxes. The Mississippi Secretary of State’s office and Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality have asked Hernando officials to close the lagoon system. The improvements would benefit 42 homes and the new sewer lines would assist in expanding sewer service to other residents nearby. The project is estimated at $200,000.
Holly Spring Road is proposed to have a new water line installed. The new main is slated to help equalize the pressure between Laughter Road and Jaybird Water plants. It is also expected to serve the large residential neighborhood and open a large area for economic development. The project is estimated at $200,000.
Byhalia Road is in need of both a new elevated water tank and water plant. City officials have cited the two mostly vacant exits on I-269 that are beginning to see “a huge amount of development pressure.”
This water plant would serve three large residential developments already approved. It would also act as a stimulus for large-scale economic development. The project is estimated at $3,400,000.
“We are asking the larger developers to contribute some funds to this effort in addition to the use of ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds,” officials say. “Any costs above the ARPA funds, state matching funds and private funds would be obtained through either a GO or Revenue Bond issue.”
Another annexation sewer project is proposed for the Green T Lakes neighborhood. The large residential neighborhood was annexed around 15 years ago. Limited sewer service has been provided with the majority of residents still using septic tanks. The project would provide sanitary service to the rest of those residents. The project is estimated at $2,500,000.
Johnson said he’s spoken in person with Lt. Governor Hosemann. Hosemann emphasized his goal of acquiring matching money for these projects.
“We’ll be sending the list (to Hosemann) later this week,” Johnson said. “I have sent it to Representative Jerry Darnell and to Senator Mike McLendon. I do know they understand our needs and are always working hard for us. I think they’ll turn that list in since that was what the board voted on.”
Johnson said the Jaybird Water Plant was one of his top concerns.
“We’re at 92% capacity,” Johnson said. “That project is 100% designed and approved by the state board of health. So, it is literally shovel ready. We’re waiting to see if we can get that matching funding then we’ll go to town on it. If we can get the state to go in half on it, it frees up money we can use on other things.”
Johnson said the two sewer projects for Dogwood Hollow and Green T Lakes are overdue promises the city made 15 years ago when the two areas were annexed into the city.
“Those residents are calling us all the time,” Johnson said. “They want sewer service since they’re in the city. We hear from those constituents very often.”
Hernando Ward 2 Alderman Andrew Miller mentioned at the last board of aldermen meeting the need for the city to address the overall plumbing in older parts of Hernando.
Johnson said he agreed and wanted to make the issue a priority soon.
“You’ve got sewer lines that are still made out of clay pipe,” Johnson said. “We’re constantly fixing, repairing and digging up streets because of that old infrastructure.”
Johnson cited the court square, the west end Hill Street area, Parks, School and South Streets as areas to be surveyed.
Going forward, Johnson said he expects the list to be included in the normal legislative process for approval.
“We should see a bill come up pretty quickly and hopefully (the Legislature) will get something passed and get it over to the House,” said Johnson. “Speaker Gunn will get to work on their side.”
The Board of Aldermen also approved a progressive move in addressing Highway 51 and Oak Grove Road traffic concerns during the December 7 meeting.
Neel-Schaffer was hired by the city to conduct the traffic study and related research on how best to tackle the regularly congested intersection in Hernando.
“A traffic study could probably take six months,” Johnson said. “Hopefully we can give estimated project costs back to Representative Darnell and Senator McLendon so they can get us some more funds out of the bond bill next first quarter.”
Johnson added he looked forward to cooperating with the state legislature to accomplish the needed project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.