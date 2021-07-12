Hernando High School student Hannah Crain is standing out from among her peers as distinguished. Crain was tapped to participate in the 2022 Distinguished Young Women Program for her academic performance.
Crain, a senior at Hernando High School, will represent DeSoto County during the competition in Meridian, MS, later this month. She will be one of 29 Mississippi high school seniors competing for more than $28,900 in college scholarships on Thursday, July 22.
The state program is in its 65th year celebrating and spotlighting outstanding achievements of the state’s most accomplished high school girls. The three nights of competition at The Evangel Temple concludes on Saturday, July 24. Curtains open 7:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday; 8 p.m. Saturday.
Crain, the daughter of Matt and Heather Crain of Hernando, attends Hernando High School. Her academic accomplishments, membership and hobbies include student council, swim team, Lott Leadership Institute, National Honor Society and Superintendent Youth Leadership Council. She plans to attend Vanderbilt University to pursue a career in criminal psychology, justice and intelligence.
During the week-long program, contestants are evaluated on scholastic achievement, fitness, self-expression, talent and interview. Crain has chosen a vocal performance of “Crossing a Bridge” for her talent.
“We are extremely excited about this year’s program,” said Sid Wilkinson, state chairman of the Distinguished Young Women of Mississippi Program. “This program celebrates what is positive with today’s young people and offers them cash scholarship opportunities to further their education.”
Founded in 1958, Distinguished Young Women is a free program that encourages participants to reach their full individual potential. Their mission is to empower young women by providing over $1 billion in scholarship opportunities, developing their self-confidence and participating in Life Skills Workshops
that prepare them for success after high school.
Tickets go on sale Monday, July 12, and may be obtained by calling 601-480-3438. For more information about Distinguished Young Women visit www.DistinguishedYW.org.
