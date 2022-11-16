Hernando won’t know the official results of the “Pennies for Parks” tax inititiative until Monday when the numbers are officially certified by the county Election Commission.
Voters on election day rejected the tax initiative which would have levied a one cent tax on all prepared foods in the city limits with 2,430 or 58.16 percent “against” and 1,748 “for.” The tax needed 60 percent in order to pass.
But according to city officials, the results are still in question because a number of county voters who don’t live in the city voted in that election.
“We won’t probably have them until Friday evening because that’s when they (election commission) will get together and close and certify the election and will upload everything to the state system,” Hernando City Clerk Pam Pyle told the Hernando Board of Aldermen. “That’s when we can get our numbers together. But at this time, we don’t have the numbers. We don’t know how it turned out.”
The tax was projected to raise between $800,000 to $1 million a year for parks improvements. The city was proposing to spend nearly $13 million on improvements to Renasant Park and Milton Kuykendall Park for added ballfields, tennis courts, pickleball courts, and basketball courts, as well as new lighting for the soccer fields. The tax was opposed by a group called “Don’t Buy the Tax.” It was the second time in less than 10 years that Hernando voters rejected a tax to help support the parks. A proposed 2-cent tax failed in 2014.
District 4 Election Commissioner Sissie Ferguson said she does not believe there are enough votes to change the outcome in Hernando once they certify the election.
“I don’t expect anything will change,” Ferguson said.
Mayor Chip Johnson said he doesn’t necessarily agree with that assessment.
“I think that is a matter of opinion,” Johnson said. “Until we see the numbers, we won’t know. I just don’t know. We can speculate all day, but right now, I don’t know what the people said.”
Johnson said what they do know, is that there were many county voters who were given a ballot with the tax initiative on it who voted in Hernando’s election.
According to Johnson, 220 people voted in the Bridgetown box and only 64 voters were eligible. He said that even if 27.5 percent of those people voted - which is what voter turnout was countywide - that means about 20 to 25 Hernando voters likely cast a vote in the election.
“Right there is a 200 vote anomaly in one box,” Johnson said. “Obviously somewhere in the 190 plus range of those ballots were voted on by people in the county in that box. So that’s a problem, but we have don’t know how big of a problem it was across the city. We have no way of knowing how many, but they weren’t supposed to vote on it at all. And there are five other boxes besides that one.”
Johnson said once the results are uploaded to the state after the election is certified on Friday, they will then be able to see the names of who voted and determine how many city and how many county voters cast ballots in the election.
“They seem to think once it is uploaded that on the following Monday when they are back in the office that they can build a spreadsheet and get us the numbers,” Johnson said. “Then we will know and have a better idea of what happened.”
Johnson said voters are disappointed with the way the election was run.
“It’s major,” Johnson said. “People on both sides of the vote want to know what happened. We all want a clean election. We hear so much about the integrity of the ballot, and when there are literally hundreds of votes from people who aren’t eligible to vote in our election, I don’t see how you can say it didn’t affect things. It’s like people who are in the city limits got interfered with in their election.”
Johnson said while residents clearly want to see better parks in Hernando, the Board of Aldermen won’t know how to proceed until they know the will of the people.
“I’m a numbers guy. Until I see the numbers, I don’t want to speculate,” Johnson said. “Until we know how the city voters voted, I don’t know the answer to that.”
