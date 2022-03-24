In a short time, Hernando’s new sports director has firmly planted her feet to drive athletic programs forward into a new season for coaches, players and parents.
Brittney Bowen is the new sports director for the city of Hernando Parks & Recreation Department. She started her first week on the job this month and serves as the programmer for youth baseball, youth and adult softball, t-ball, and basketball.
The 35-year-old Memphis native grew up in the Whitehaven area. There she found her passion for basketball and track. She transferred to Southaven High School where she excelled in athletic passions.
A track scholarship carried her to Mississippi Valley State University leading her to a degree in public administration, graduating magna cum laude. While on the Track and Field team she earned SWAC Track and Field All-Academic Honors.
Bowen’s pursuit of the public administration field was fueled by a desire to engage and help a community in need.
“I set out for a while, maybe about ten years, I finally decided to go back to college at Belhaven University,” Bowen said. “I majored in business administration. I thought, ‘Maybe I could start my own business or something similar with a concentration in sports management. I felt like I wanted to give advice to kids that were up and coming. I wanted to have an understanding of the workings inside and out of that field.”
In her free time, Bowen still remained active playing basketball. She joined local church leagues and also became involved with Memphis-based She Got Game League.
“It’s a women’s (basketball) league,” Bowen explained. “It’s for women who’ve maybe played in professional sports and wanted to still play. It’s very fun and they were top notch. Some of those women played in the WNBA. It was a really prestigious league, but fun.”
Bowen said the other experienced players didn’t intimidate her during games.
“I’m a baller too,” Bowen laughed. “Just because I didn’t play (in the WNBA) doesn’t mean I can’t jump right in.”
Bowen lives in Horn Lake with her husband Micheal, who works for Averitt Express, and their two children, 11-year-old son Micheal and 5-year-old daughter Mariann. Her dad initially informed her of the sports director position with the city of Hernando.
“My previous job, I was with MAM, Memphis Athletic Ministries,” Bowne said. “I was working with inner-city youth. We’d do sports for leisure and fun. We’d play flag football and basketball. Some of them had never played these sports before. So I had to teach them how to play and organize their skills. With this position, I seemed like, this is something I went to school for”
Bowen’s first month on the job has been busy preparing for baseball season.
“We had observations the first week, then the next week we had meetings with the coaches,” said Bowen. “We’re going with a different plan of drafts this year. The coaches didn’t have to draft their players this year. We did a snake draft, based on the performances they saw at the observation clinics, rating (the players’) skill levels. We wanted to be fair this year, and it’s just going to be a change for everyone.”
Having a viewpoint to have fun and socialize is something Bowen wants to enact with the sports programs. She wants an environment of not taking games too seriously and where the kids enjoy the experience.
“More laid back, not so serious and competitive,” Bowen explained. “We want the kids to have a learning experience on how to play and learn life skills as well. You want to look forward to games and practice.”
April 11 is the target date for T-ball, softball and baseball to start. Signups and tryouts are underway. Fields are being prepped at Hernando’s complex off of Robertson Gin Road.
“Some of the practices start this week and we are on our way,” Bowen said.
