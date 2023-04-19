The City of Hernando has begun construction on Phase 2 of the Skate Park located off of Highway 51 S.
Mayor Chip Johnson said the new phase adds to the first phase, completed in 2015, with a flat surface for skating.
“Phase 1 was a bowl basically,” Johnson said. “Phase 2 is more of a flat area for street skating. It will have a couple of grinding rails and things of that nature.”
Funding for the project came from an 80/20 grant from the Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks.
“It is funded with a Wildlife and Fisheries Recreational Trails Grant,” Johnson said. “That’s where the bulk of the funding came for Phase 1 as well. It’s an 80/20 match, we’re getting a $120,000 grant and putting $30,000 of city money to match it.”
5th Pocket Skateparks is handling the construction of Phase 2. Johnson said the city worked with the owner on the previous phase, and he expects the final result to please local skaters. The project is estimated to take 5 weeks, weather permitting.
“One of the same people who built Phase 1 is the owner of the company that is building Phase 2,” Johnson said. “So, we know he does good work, and he cares about it. I think we’re going to get a really good product. Kids and adults are really going to enjoy the end result.”
Johnson said he was able to meet some skaters at the park that are excited about the new addition.
“We went down there, and there were some high school kids skating and they were very excited to see all of the work going on,” Johnson said. “So, I think it’s going to be a great addition to the park and to the community.”
Johnson said the owner at 5th Pocket Skate Parks has experience as both a skater and a contractor, so he expects the finished project to be a reflection of both.
“Jesse, the owner of 5th Pocket Skate Parks, is a skater himself,” Johnson said. “You want to hire people that are passionate about their work, and that’s what we’ve done. He knows how it is supposed to flow and what he would like to skate on, so I’m confident that we’re going to get a really good result.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.