Hernando city officials approved help from Entergy to lower utility costs by retrofitting light fixtures in government buildings.
Hernando Mayor Chip Johnson said, during Tuesday night's mayor and board of aldermen meeting, the program will eventually pay for itself with future reduced bills.
“We’re looking at our lighting efficiency for quite a few of our buildings,” said Johnson. “It’s a program a lot of companies use through Entergy. Entergy does have some money out there they will put up.”
Johnson said the average took about a 1.75, 1.8-years for payback on the costs the city would initially have to pay.
“Then, after that, we just start saving money on our energy,” Johnson said. “It seems like a good use of our funds, it’s not a big expense, and very quickly we will see that we are saving energy. It’s a good use of our taxpayer funds and I think we’re looking for efficiencies like most people want us to be doing.”
No timeline was mentioned for the program. Johnson said the representative he’d been in contact with was ready to get started “pretty quickly.”
Ward 4 Alderman Chad Wicker reminded the board how the DeSoto County Board of Supervisors approved the same program for county buildings. That effort took around 18 months, according to Wicker.
“A lot of ours have been kinda upgraded, That’s why we’re not seeing such a bigger jump in numbers,” Johnson said. “We’ve done some of these projects before.”
Johnson explained simple measures, like switching out ballasts, will help with reducing Hernando’s energy costs.
Ward 1 Alderwoman Natalie Lynch queried about upgrading the city’s street lights as well.
“We’ve talked to a company about the possibility of making all our street lights LED,” Johnson said. “We had a meeting with the Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley. Tunica is in the process of doing this. Brandon Presley is working with them to get the process ironed out. Basically there’s a few cities like us, who’ve looked at it, but we’re all waiting to see how the Tunica deal works out.”
Johnson closed by saying the board could bring a recommendation later if the Tunica street light project is successful.
“It’s never been done in Mississippi,” Johnson said. “They’re having to involve the public service commissioner to a large degree to get this done.”
The motion was approved unanimously by the board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.