After months of back and forth between aldermen and citizens, Hernando will finally get an animal shelter.
The new site location was approved at the industrial park in Nesbit. Initially, the proposed site for the facility was west of Renasant Park, at the site of the former wastewater lagoon.
After numerous complaints and concerns from citizens in nearby subdivisions, the city sought a new location for the cat and dog shelter. The city budgeted $900,000 for the shelter but expects to spend under that amount for construction.
Hernando Mayor Chip Johnson said at Tuesday night’s meeting the new site is better because it already has utility access.
“A couple of aldermen have convinced the owner to sell us the lot,” Johnson said. “He wasn’t necessarily going to sell. It’s a great lot, it backs up to other industrial buildings. There are no houses anywhere near it. We think this is a great place for the animal shelter. I know Susan (Huff, animal shelter manager) has been out and seen the site. I’ve been out there with the builder. He says it looks buildable and easier to build on than where we were going to put it.”
The site has ready sewer and water access for construction.
Ward 3 Alderman Bruce Robinson spoke to the property owner and said the 1.05 acres was priced at $120,000.
The city planning commission will subdivide the lot at its next meeting on April 12. The final approval will be made by the aldermen at the April 19 meeting.
“The builder, Brian Hall, is itching to get going,” Johnson said.
Robinson motioned for City Attorney Steve Pittman to draw up the contracts for the purchase and to close on it.
The aldermen unanimously approved the motion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.