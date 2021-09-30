Hernando's "Service Above Self" organization, the Rotary Club of Hernando, will mark eighty-five years in service on Thursday, October 7.
The Rotary Club of Hernando was chartered on Oct. 7, 1936. According to Brian Hicks, former director of the DeSoto County Museum, the charter members of the club met at the old Spencer Cafe across from the DeSoto County nCourthouse, which later burned. The club is the oldest service organization in Desoto County.
"The club has been instrumental in forming other Rotary Clubs in the area over the years," said Alan Sims, current secretary of the club. "And has also helped to form the Interact Club at Hernando High School."
Other activities the organization is involved with include providing graduating high school seniors with scholarships through its Leonard Vaiden Scholarship program since 1967; Funding for water wells in Honduras via Living Waters Honduras Mission; Acting as the charter organization for Boy Scout Troop 41 and Cub Scout Pack 41 for 75 years; and are co-owners and co-founder of the Hernando Civic Center ball fields on Robertson Gin Road.
On October 16 the club will be holding its annual Brewfest fundraiser from 6-9 p.m. in the Jim Seay courtyard just off of the Hernando courthouse square. Craft beer tastings will include craft beers from the region as well as foods from many local restaurants.
Ticket sales will be available soon as well as at the door the night of the event. Like us on Facebook.
Hernando Rotary meets at noon every Wednesday on the second floor of the Hernando Library.
