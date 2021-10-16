Craft beer enthusiasts filled Jim Seay’s courtyard at 315 Losher Street Saturday night to try over a dozen different suds and local foods all while supporting the local Hernando Rotary Club.
The event is one of the club’s major fundraising events of the year and draws between 200 to 300 supporters.
Alan Sims, club secretary, said this is the fifth year that Hernando Rotary has held Brewfest, which actually stands for “Beer Rotarians Enjoy Worldwide.”
“The way this started was, years ago in California and Arizona, other Rotary Clubs began hosting Brewfests,” Sims said. “I saw that in one of our magazines and thought, well, we could do that. So the club came together and we had our first one five years ago, and it has just blossomed from there.”
Guests were treated to local food items from area eateries like Scotty’s Smokehouse, Papa John’s Pizza, Buon Cibo, and Lenny’s Subs. Among the sponsors were Image Fuel, Brick Oven Pizza Co., Cork Barrel Wine & Spirits, Uncle Bubba’s Crossroads Seafood, Cooke Insurance Center, Inc., Southern Bancorp, UBS, Principle Toyota of Hernando, and Hernando Golf & Racquet Club.
The event featured several craft beers from Memphis, including High Cotton and Wiseacre, as well as offerings from Ghost River Brewing Co. and Crosstown Brewing Co., and Lazy Magnolia, Mississippi’s oldest packaging brewery in Kiln, which showcased its Vanilla Pecan and Southern Pecan labels.
Justin Shockley, a sales representative at Memphis Made Brewing, served Fireside Amber ale, Plaid Attack, a Scottish ale, The Judge, a chocolate vanilla porter, and two IPA brands.
“I love meeting locals and showing them our beers,” Shockley said.
Memphis Made Brewing has its beers in about 300 locations in the Memphis area.
J.R. Kent, brewmaster at Backwater Brewing in Olive Branch, poured samples of his of pomegranate cider, pineapple cider, and an American IPA.
“Usually at these events I like to bring some ciders,” Kent said. “This time of year is my favorite. It seems like there are Brewfests every weekend.”
The money raised helps support the Hernando Rotary’s Leonard Vaiden Scholarship program, which awards $1,000 to a deserving Hernando High School senior who displays skills in the classroom and embodies Rotary’s “service above self” commitment to community service.
Sims said the club also supports Living Waters Honduras Mission, which provides water wells to communities in that Central America nation.
“Some of our club members about 15 years ago started a water well mission in Honduras,” Sims said. “They have portable drilling rigs that they can put on boats and go to all these different villages and drive wells and provide plumbing and fresh water for the people so they don’t have to drink out of the river.”
Brewfest will raise about $6,000 for the club, which just celebrated its 85th birthday Oct. 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.