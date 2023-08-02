Hernando students who participated in this year’s Mississippi and National History Day competition received congratulations from the Board of Aldermen for their award winning projects and for representing the city well in the nation’s capitol.
Margaret Hicks, a history and humanities teacher at Hernando High School, said this was the first year ever that any students from DeSoto County entered the state history fair. Hernando had three teams and four individuals from Hernando High School and Sacred Heart School that went to regionals.
The three teams from Hernando swept first, second and third place in the competition.
“The first two teams went to state and there they won first and second place in the high school division,” Hicks said. “Another Hernando resident from Sacred Heart School won first place in the state in the middle school division.”
Mississippi History Day was held in April and was sponsored by Mississippi Department of Archives and History with the University of Southern Mississippi and the Mississippi University for Women as regional competition sponsors. First and second place finishers in each category at the state contest qualified for the National History Day National Contest which was held June 11-15 at the University of Maryland at College Park.
National History Day is a nationwide competition that encourages middle and high school students to create an original project based on historical research around an annual theme. This year’s theme was “Frontiers in History: People, Places, Idea.” Students were encouraged to research primary and secondary sources through archives, digital archives, libraries, museums, and historical sites. Projects could take the form of a paper, website, performance, exhibit or documentary.
“It was the first time our school has ever gotten to go,” Hicks said.
Hicks said at the national contest students competed against schools from 46 states as well as international academies and schools in American territories and protectorates.
“There were students from as far away as South Korea and Hong Kong,” Hicks said.
Emily Zamarron and Annie Buford won first place in the state for their “Mother of Medicine Project” about Henrietta Lacks. Lacks was an African-American woman whose cells were collected without her knowledge and used to treat cancer.
Hicks said the exhibit was also one of the top 26 projects in the nation.
“They got to be one of the featured projects on Flag Day and at the Smithsonian Museum of American History, “Hicks said. “They’re so cute. I just love them to death. They said ‘what is this?’ And they were looking at this old wagon next to them. I said, ladies, you are displayed right next to Clara Barton’s first ambulance. How cool is this?”
The second place project was a history of women’s property rights in America. A project about Mississippi native Charley Pride, who was one of country music’s biggest stars, was also on display.
“All three of these projects were featured,” Hicks said. “It was an amazing experience for all of our students who got to go. I would like to do more. I’m too competitive to just stop this year. I want to keep going and take more teams in more categories. I think we can really go amazing places with our students in Hernando.”
Mayor Chip Johnson, who was a judge last December at the local history fair, thanked the students for a job well done.
“I think this is a good accomplishment for Hernando,” Johnson said.
“This is the first time we have ever been in it and went this far,” Hicks added. “I’m very impressed with our students.”
Johnson also congratulated Hicks for being nominated for the Patricia Behring Teach of the Year Award.
“It was a big honor to just get recognized with that nomination,” Johnson said.
