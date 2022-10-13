Hernando will be advertising for bids to construct Phase 2 of the skateboard park and should begin turning dirt on the project in early spring.
The Board of Aldermen voted to accept a $120,000 grant from Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks and approved bidding it out to a contractor. The grant was written by program director Dolly Brechin with the support of Miranda Williams and Hernando Skates, which was instrumental in the city being awarded the first $100,000 grant to build the initial phase of the park.
“The board authorized us to to go out for bids and we will be doing that very shortly,” said Mayor Chip Johnson. “Once the bids come in, we have 90 days to get to work on it. I see us building this in the spring for sure.”
The grant is the same one that enabled the city to build the current bowl at Renasant Park. Johnson said Phase 2 will add a plaza style park, which is more of a streetscape with handrails, benches, and curves.
“It wont be another bowl,” Johnson said. “It will be flat with obstacles and things to jump up on and grinding bars and things of that nature.”
Johnson said the next step is to send out a request for proposals for a specialized contractor with experience in skate parks to actually build the next phase.
“It’s a niche,” Johnson said. “You don’t just go out and hire a regular construction group to do that. You have to have someone who understands skate parks. So we will send out proposals and try to hire the best skate park builders we can find.”
Johnson said he is excited to see the project get underway. The skate park is a major asset for the city that is constantly in use and draws skate boarders from all over the United States who come to Hernando to use it.
“Our skate park is probably the best one in six states,” Johnson said. “There are always people there, and they take care of it. It has a group of dedicated advocates out there too who do fundraising for the park. It’s amazing. I’m not a skateboarder so I don’t understand it all, but the way the bowl flows makes it so that you don’t just go from one of it to the other and stop and start over. You can just keep going over and over and over. It was designed by skaters, and that’s what we are hoping for with Phase 2 is more of the same.”
Johnson said Phase 2 will carry on longtime skate park supporter Edward Pidgeon’s dream of having a world class skate park in Hernando as a lasting memorial to his brother, Frank, who took his own life in 1968 at age 17. Pigeon died in 2019, but got to see Phase 1 built.
“This was his pride and joy and his dream,” Johnson said. “He got to skate on Phase 1. So to see Phase 2 come along behind it, it’s just an honor that we can pay to him to continue his legacy.”
Welcome to the discussion.
