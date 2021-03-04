A suspect wanted in connection with a stabbing on Wednesday has been taken into custody by Hernando Police Department.
Chief Scott Worsham said police have charged 18 year-old Louis McLean St. John with aggravated assault with a weapon or other means to produce death.
Police established a perimeter in the East Parkway area where the suspect was believed to have friends and used two K9 teams to track him.
The suspect was described as being a black male approximately 6'0', 125 pounds wearing a gray and black hoodie and blue jeans.
Worsham said the suspect was wanted for a isolated stabbing incident, but no further details have been made available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.