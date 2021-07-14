Hernando Planning Commission approved a height variance for a proposed new hotel.
Pooja Hospitality submitted plans for an 80 room Homes 2 Suites by Hilton Hotel that will be located on three acres on the south side of Creekside Boulevard, east of McIngvale Road behind Arby’s.
Homes 2 Suites by Hilton offers studio and one bedroom suites with separate sleeping and living spaces with amenities that include a pool, outdoor courtyard area, fitness and guest laundry facilities. Each suite has a full size refrigerator and dishwasher.
Planning Commissioner Jordan Brumbelow said Home 2 Suites by Hilton is an iconic hospitality brand and will be a welcome addition to Hernando.
Hernando currently has three hotels - Super 8 by Wyndham, Hampton Inn, and Days Inn by Wyndham.
“It’s going to give people more choices, will create some jobs for Hernando, and it’s going to help welcome more people and bring some revenue in from outside of the city that we don’t have,” Brumbelow said.
Mayor Chip Johnson also welcomed the news and said Hernando could use more amenities.
“We were super excited when the Hampton Inn came here,” Johnson said. “Hotels are such an asset. I had company in town last week and they said when they called, all the hotels in Hernando were booked. They got the last room. So we know there is a need for more.”
The four-storey hotel will be 52 feet high, which is 17 feet taller than the maximum allowed under the city’s ordinance, and required a variance.
“We have an antiquated law that only allows 35 feet,” Johnson said. “But I have a feeling as we re-do some of our ordinances, that will go away.”
Johnson added that hotels also attract small conferences and is a signal to visitors that they don’t have to stay in Memphis.
“Smaller companies will have regional meetings and you will have 50 people staying in town on any given day. So these types of hotels are critical,” Johnson said. “And we know with things like The Fieldhouse coming in, they are going to draw people from all over the country. And I think people are starting to learn that if they want to visit Memphis, they don’t have to stay there. They can stay here - and there are things to do here. More and more people are finding out we are a pretty cool town.”
Hernando Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Sibonie Swatzyna said the announcement of the new hotel was a nice surprise.
“I didn’t know that it was coming,” Swatzyna said. “But I am very excited and so glad that they are coming to Hernando.”
