The Optimist Club of Hernando’s 48th Annual A’Fair had the streets of Hernando packed on May 21.
A’Fair is an annual arts and crafts fair where hundreds of vendors line the streets of Hernando to sell their products.
There were several types of pottery, canvas art, jewelry and other handmade items for patrons to choose from. Food vendors also set up for customers to grab a bite and a cold drink.
Beth Smith of Creatively Crafty, a hand painted door sign business, said A’Fair is one of her favorite days to sell signs.
“We’ve been coming for about five years,” Smith said. “It’s always great for business and it’s a beautiful day today. We’ve been very busy so far.”
Live music was also included in front of the courthouse in case patrons wanted to take a break from the heat and relax.
Diana Douglas Clay Works is a pottery business out of Utica. Douglas said she has been coming to the A’Fair for about a decade and always requests the same booth on the east side of the courthouse.
“I work in clay, all handmade, and I’ve been doing this for a while,” Douglas said. “I think we’ve been coming to A’Fair for at least ten years. I always like to ask to be put right here. It’s such a good time to meet new people and sell my products.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.