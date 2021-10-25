Hernando City Attorney Steve Pittman was back before the Mayor and Board of Aldermen Tuesday night, Oct. 19, for the ongoing talks to accept an infrastructure offer from a local developer.
The Fieldhouse, located on Green T Road in Hernando, is currently under construction. Project Developer Greg Drumwright asked city officials earlier in the year for the city of Hernando to foot the bill on installing a 12-inch water line instead of the proposed 8-inch water line.
The request for a larger in diameter pipe is to adequately supply the future sports complex’s fire suppression system. The issue being discussed is whether Drumwright will install an 8-inch water line and supply the fire suppression system through a separate avenue or whether the city will fund the 12-inch line for the new development and future potential developments.
“I think it’s been suggested that the property owner purchase the 12-inch line, then the city may be able to purchase that,” said Pittman. “That’s after appropriate appraisal and good faith contracts. There can’t be any pre-set numbers involved with any kind of purchase by the city if he’s going to try to sell it to us.”
Pittman said Drumwright would have to have the line installed at his own expense with the risk of the city government not actually purchasing the line.
“That seems to be the route some of the alderpersons suggested that we take and that would certainly be doable,” said Pittman.
Mayor Chip Johnson said City Engineer Joe Frank Lauderdale was seeking estimates on the price of the line.
“Those prices came in way over $50,000, which meant we would have to bid out the pipe and go through a long process,” said Johnson. “That we probably wouldn’t be able to do because (developers) are going to be installing the pipe very quickly.”
Lauderdale said the project estimate would be about $83,000. Ward 2 Alderman Andrew Miller emphasized how the option presented to city officials was the only legal alternative available.
“If the developer put it in himself, without assurance the city would purchase it…” Miller began to speak.
“To get this done in the shortest period of time, that’s the way to do it,” explained Pittman.
“Is he willing to do that?” Ward 5 Alderwoman Beth Ross asked.
“I don’t know,” Pittman answered.
Drumwright was not present at the meeting.
Pittman said a reasonable price on the extra four inches in diameter would ultimately save the city money versus the city installing it.
Miller also emphasized that the board could not discuss predetermined costs they would agree to or not agree to before the line was installed.
“If you do, it’s illegal, and that’s the whole key,” said Miller. “The only way to proceed with something like this, and I’m not a lawyer, is that (Pittman) go and talk with the developer. Tell him what was talked about. The developer has to make a decision whether to do it or not.”
Pittman said the line could either be gifted to the city or the city could purchase the line after appraisal.
The board agreed and motioned to present Drumwright with the city’s options of the line being gifted or purchased by the city. Ward 3 Alderman Bruce Robinson made the motion, seconded by Miller.
