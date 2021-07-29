Hernando Mayor and Board of Aldermen approved the purchase of a $49,300 refurbished Durapatcher P2 trailer or asphalt patching machine.
The board voted 5-0 to purchase the refurbished model in lieu of a new model from Texas Patcher, Inc., based in Austin.
Mayor Chip Johnson said during the July 20 Mayor and Board of Aldermen meeting that the purchase will help solve short term fixes on the city’s damaged roads.
“We currently do not have something like that,” said Johnson. “We’ve been using cold mix (asphalt), which we’ve all learned, just puts a bandaid on a problem and doesn’t last very long. This machine will work for our people (employees) and they will be trained.”
Johnson said the machine will help repair potholes more effectively in the long run.
“I understand it takes longer with this machine to patch a pothole but then workers don’t have to go back to it,” said Johnson. “I think it's a really good investment for the maintenance of our roads.”
The board entertained two quotes, one for a new machine and one refurbished.
“(Lee Germany, director of public works) is recommending we get the refurbished unit,” said Johnson.
Ward 2 Alderman Andrew Miller asked Germany how training would be handled for city employees.
“When they bring the (machine) out, they’ll train us for one or two days,” Germany replied. “That’s part of the contract, it’s $500. They label that as a delivery fee and it’s included in the price.”
The machine is expected to be delivered on August 3, and city employees would be trained the same day, weather permitting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.