The movement to impose a two percent sales tax on all prepared foods in the city of Hernando continues to gain traction.
Officials unanimously approved this week the resolution to do so and submit it to the state legislature.
The tax would only be imposed after a vote by the residents of Hernando.
Hernando Mayor Chip Johnson said during Tuesday night board of Aldermen meeting that he stays in frequent contact with state lawmakers on the issue.
“I’ve been in close contact with Senator (Michael) McLendon and even more so with State Representative Jerry Darnell. He got us in touch with an attorney for the House of Representatives who will actually be drafting the bill that will be introduced,” Johnson said. “Once it passes the House, hopefully, it goes to the Senate and Senator McLendon can take it up.
Johnson said the city clerk worked with an attorney last week and came up with the resolution.
“It’s worded the way they would want it worded,” Johnson said. “Once y’all pass this resolution I will sign it tonight, (the city clerk) will put the seal on it, and we’ll forward it (to the legislature).”
Ward 4 Alderman Chad Wicker verified with Johnson that the resolution was due by February 23.
“What’s the next step after that? Do we have time for a referendum?” Wicker asked.
“The actual bill may dictate a day (to adopt the resolution). It may be set in there,” Johnson replied. “It might be in conjunction with Congressional elections, those are already going on. However, that throws a kink in it because those Congressional districts are different from our city districts. That might not work.”
Johnson said the city expects to establish a clear and defined list of projects for Hernando’s parks and amenities.
“The citizens will know what they vote on,” Johnson said. “They’ll absolutely know which project to vote on.”
Johnson added that he had also been in contact with Representative Dan Eubanks about Eubanks’ concerns.
“He said he is not against a referendum, but what he would be against is us coming back and extending it without the citizens voting again,” Johnson said. “I wanted to pass that along. He said if it was presented that way, he wouldn't be opposed to it.”
Based on current tax numbers for the city of Hernando, the additional amount of money raised through the two percent tax on prepared foods could be slightly over $900,000 a year, according to Johnson.
“We’ve talked in some generalities, this plan could be a ten million dollar plan,” Johnson said. “$900,000 a year would have to go quite a few years to get to ten million.”
Johnson said the referendum could be brought up again during the next municipal election. He also emphasized that the two percent tax would be used only for parks and recreation projects and not for tourism.
