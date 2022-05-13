Hernando officials got a first look at proposed park improvements at Renasant Park that could be added if residents approve a one cent “Pennies for Parks” tax in November.
Architects from Kimley-Horn unveiled a preliminary plan that would add two quadplex baseball and softball fields to the park along with other amenities including improvements to Milton Kuykendall Park, basketball courts, tennis courts, pickle ball courts, more walking trails, open areas for other activities, and possibly a splash pad and disc golf area.
The expansion projects would be built in phases, but carries a price tag of $37 million.
Mayor Chip Johnson said the plan is just an early proposal of what is possible at the park depending on the available funding, but called it a good starting point.
“There were a lot of good ideas kicked around ,” Johnson said. “There are a lot of amenities in there and something for everyone for sure. I think moving forward we will have decide which items get the most use and which ones we have the largest needs for and just propose that as the first phase.”
Landscape architect Henry Minor said they broke the design down into a series of projects - A through E - each with a price tag that can be done in no specific order.
“We understand that to build this entire master plan is probably not going to be feasible,” Minor said. “But we have broken it down to bite sized pieces with costs and how things could be phased. Different elements can be moved to different portions however you want to phase it.”
Minor said the biggest cost will be to build the ballfields. The quadplexes are expected to cost $12 million, which includes building an access road through the park from Highway 51 out to Robertson Gin Road and parking to accommodate 960 cars, which is about 60 spaces per field.
Improving the city’s ballfields has been a major complaint among residents. Minor said the additional ballfields would meet all of the needs of the Hernando recreational leagues and have room to invite out of town teams for tournaments.
Ward 2 Alderman Andrew Miller said while he agrees improving the ballfields is one of the city’s biggest needs, he expressed concerns that the fields would take up most of their budget. He wants to make sure the city spends money to build other amenities besides just ballfields.
“You talk a lot about softball,” Miller said. “Talk to me about basketball and other park uses. I hope we don’t lose sight of other efforts.”
Ward 1 Alderman Natalie Lynch agreed, and said she was surprised by the projected costs to build just the ballfields.
“If we did Project A, it would be baseball and softball only and we really wouldn’t have any money to do the rest of the project funded by Pennies for Parks for a long time,” Lynch said.
Minor said the plan includes adding three more basketball courts, increasing the tennis courts from four to six, pickle ball courts, disc golf along the ridge area, a multi-use lawn that could be utilized for other activities.
“If this was to be built the way that we know it could be, there would be nothing that could touch it in DeSoto County, with the exception of Snowden Grove and their ballfields,” Minor said. “But we’re not trying to compete with Snowden Grover.”
Alderman-at Large “Doc” Harris said while he loves the flow of the park and how it all comes together, he’s concerned about the traffic that would be added getting to and from ballgames.
“I want this bad for our city,” Harris said. “My concern is it’s going to be a real traffic nightmare. If it has to be there, so be it. I’m just not real crazy about the location and getting people in and out of that location.”
Ward 4 Alderman Chad Wicker said he would be open to finding another location to build the ball fields.
“We could cut out the baseball and try and find another location,” Wicker said.
Harris said the city might want to consider building a complex similar to the one in Senatobia which has six ballfields and cost $5 million.
“I’m thinking Senatobia to get us started or a couple of fields extra,” Harris said. “In my mind, I’m thinking we could do this for $8 million, but I am basing it on what Senatobia has got. And that might not be enough for us.”
Miller asked Johnson how much the “Pennies for Parks” will bring in.
“What would that look like per year?” Miller said.
According to Johnson, the tax on prepared foods at restaurants only would generate about $500,000 a year. However, he said that figure would jump to $750,000 to $800,000 if they include food sold at convenience stores.
“The more I looked at it and the more I stand in line to get my biscuit at the corner store or sushi at Kroger and people standing in line to get their Krunchy chicken at convenience stores, I am starting to think that those convenience stores could be close to equal what restaurant food is,” Johnson said. “They are selling three meals a day. Most restaurants aren’t doing that.”
Johnson said based on their projections, it would take $750,000 a year to finance a $10 million bond over 20 years, $800,000 a year to finance a $12 million bond, and $1 million annually to finance a $15 million bond.
Johnson said he expects that revenue to grow because the city will most likely add more restaurants in the coming years.
“So we will have more revenue in the future than we will in the first year,” Johnson said. “But today we can only count on the revenue that will be there the first year as best we can. But we do know there will be growth in those revenues.”
Minor told the board that the plan is only an initial concept and is not set in stone. They will take the board’s feedback and make modifications to the plan.
“By the end of this process we will have a really nice master plan with graphics and supporting images that we can roll out at public meetings to really start to get some energy for what this park will become,” Minor said.
Johnson urged the board to think about the information that was presented so they can provide more direction to the architects at future meetings. He wants to have a concrete plan finished in the next two months to show the public.
“Obviously we are going to have more than one meeting to give the board some time to digest this,” Johnson said. “I want every citizen and every board member to be heard and we will start making the sausage to see which way we will go. It will have to be phased. We are a small town with small revenues.”
The Board of Aldermen will meet again on May 23 to offer additional input on the parks plan.
