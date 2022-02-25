Three Hernando aldermen have agreed to be founding members of an infrastructure committee for future long-term city building projects.
Ward 1 Alderwoman Natalie Lynch, Ward 2 Alderman Andrew Miller and Ward 4 Alderman Chad Wicker volunteered to serve on the committee and coordinate with department heads on projects.
Hernando Mayor Chip Johnson said he had been in contact with a consultant about the matter and how long-term building was managed in other towns.
“I have been talking with the company, Governmental Consultants, and a guy named Nick Shore,” Johnson said. “They’re the people who advise us on purchasing bonds, our debt and things of that nature. He’s helped one or two other cities do a long term planning list on what that city wants, how it can be financed, if we could afford it, if we couldn’t. He would like to come see us some time later. There’s no charge for that.”
Proposed projects would be reviewed by Shore for Hernando’s financing capabilities.
“We get together what we think we want over whatever period of time,” Johnson said. “He’ll look over our finances, bonding capability, taxes, etc. He’ll advise us on what we can do.”
Johnson said the first piece is for the board to figure out what the city needs in the next four to eight years.
Lynch said the city’s growth must be considered for the future.
“We know we’re a growing city, we’re going to be expanding,” said Lynch. “Most of our building is as tight as we could get. We need to not just throw bandaids (at problems), we need to look at what we’re going to need in the future. What might cost us a little bit could save us in the long run. I think we need a vision for that.”
Miller asked about clarifying priority on the most needed infrastructure issues.
“I think me and alderman Wicker are in agreement, we’d like to see a five-year plan on drainage and sewage because they’re deteriorating right now, every street,” Miller said. “You can go down some streets now and see sinking in the middle. That’s an indication that you’ve got a problem beneath the surface. Most of it is happening in the older part of the city.”
Miller emphasized that any future improvement plans for infrastructure should have a major focus in the older areas of the city.
Wicker brought up the idea of a committee and agreed with Johnson how the meeting can be open to the public.
“We can have three on the committee and set dates, let the public know so they can attend the committee meetings,” Johnson said. “The department heads can start getting their lists of needs together, five-year needs for big, capital items. Don’t go crazy with a wish list, just what we need.”
Lynch motioned to form the infrastructure committee with unanimous approval from the aldermen.
