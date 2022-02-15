A resident of the Cross Creek Subdivision sought clarification Tuesday night on an infrastructure issue near his residence.
Timmy Downs has requested feedback from the home owner’s association of Cross Creek regarding a drainage issue at the back of his property which faces a lake. The public street drain empties into the lake behind Downs home. The dirt around the culvert and drain at the lake is washing away.
Downs asked the Hernando Mayor and Board of Alderman to intervene on the matter.
“There’s a drainage problem and we’re trying to get with the HOA,” Downs said. “It’s a community drain, which drains all the streets and into a lake behind my house. I’ve been communicating with the attorney for the HOA and they’re saying since the city permitted all the construction, then it falls to the city. That’s how I took it. I’m here to see who’s responsible.
Downs said he is seeking to hire his own attorney to address the issue.
“I feel that if it’s a community drain, which are all the streets in the community drains through this thing, that just so happens to be on my property, and goes to the lake, it should be a community, HOA project,” Downs said. “It’s not my project.”
Down said he obtained a map showing the drain on city property and gave it to Hernando City Attorney Steve Pittman.
“Did the home owner’s association say that it’s their problem and they’re just not going to deal with?” Hernando Mayor Chip Johnson asked.
Downs reaffirmed that the HOA said it was a city issue. Downs said rain makes the erosion worse with every heavy storm.
“I agree with you that it’s a problem,”Johnson said. “You can even see it on the aerial, GIS maps, it's a big deal.”
City Engineer Joe Frank Lauderdale was asked to elaborate on the easement issues.
“The original guy constructed the subdivision without a lot of underground drainage,” Lauderdale explained. “When the developers came back in, he did his own piping to help his lots. The plans that were submitted to the city were open ditches for the most part. We (the city) do maintain the water, sewer and drainage that’s in the right-of-way of the streets. I’ve looked at it, it’s a problem. The headwall is good but it will need dirt.”
Both Lauderdale and Pittman said they didn’t believe the city was responsible for any repairs.
Downs said the HOA told his attorney it wasn’t responsible for the issue.
“I’m not asking the city to be responsible for it,” Downs said. “I’m asking the city (in general), because I really believe since it is private property, that it is on the HOA. There’s a hundred and something houses in this subdivision. They pay $175 dollars every three months, per house, that’s a lot of money. They (HOA) never do anything..If it’s on me and I have to constantly spend money and have to fill it in, are we going to let the streets back up and flood into people’s houses?”
Ward 2 Alderman Andrew Miller motioned for Pittman and Lauderdale to respond to both the HOA and Downs to clarify the property lines.
“Our attorney will get it researched and get that back to you,” Johnson said to Downs.
The board approved the motion.
